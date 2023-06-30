Ordered this month to stand trial on charges he robbed the Lamarti’s truck stop in Lamar, a Columbia man is seeking a change of venue in Barton County Circuit Court.
Kahvaseon Z. Smith, 25, waived a preliminary hearing June 6 and was ordered by Judge James Nichols to stand trial on charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Smith entered Lamarti’s truck stop on Southeast First Lane on the outskirts of Lamar on Jan. 8, pointed a gun at a clerk and forced him to open two cash registers. The defendant took about $1,900 and left the store, according to the affidavit.
The robber ran to an SUV parked in front of a pharmacy north of the truck stop and fled the area. The defendant tried to conceal his identity by wearing a hooded sweatshirt, but the Barton County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify him by sending video footage to the Missouri Informational Analysis Center, the affidavit states.
Smith, as a felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.
His attorney filed a motion for a change of venue following his waiver of the preliminary hearing. Circuit Judge David Munton will be considering that motion at a hearing July 13.
