Lt. Jennifer Norris with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties said holiday services will be a little different from past years, especially now with the opening of the new service center in Carthage.
“Last year, we were doing everything at the Joplin location since the building in Carthage was up for sale,” Norris said. “We were running out of space and we were using all of the gym, and during the week we were using all of our chapel, so we just needed more space.”
"We would have to start feeding the homeless outside so we could have space to sort toys and organize stuff for the Christmas Angel Tree program. I felt bad about that. We have the service for the homeless in the community and then we basically kicked them out.”
The Carthage Service Center opening has provided the needed space.
Norris said the Angel Tree program will continue this year pretty much as in past years.
The Angel Trees have angel tags citing the child for which a gift needs to be purchased.
The trees were set up last week at a number of locations, including the area Walmart stores and the Sam’s Club store in Joplin, some area Casey’s General Stores, Starbucks locations, and Old Chicago Pizza on South Range Line Road in Joplin. Angel tags also will be available at Granny Shaffer’s restaurant on North Range Line Road.
Norris said the tags note whether the child for which a gift can be purchased is a boy or girl, the age range of the child, and gift suggestions. Some tags are also for seniors and again will cite age, whether it’s for a male or female, and gift suggestions.
People can pick up the tags, buy the gift they want to give and bring it, unwrapped and unopened, to the place where they obtained the tag or to the Salvation Army locations in Joplin or Carthage.
Distributing the items collected from the Angel Trees will take place this year at the Northpark Mall in Joplin, not the Salvation Army locations as in the past.
“We’re going to have the distribution for the Angel Tree program at the mall,” Norris said. “It’s going to be a drive-thru distribution. We’ll be getting everything ready in mall over the six weeks prior to Christmas as things start coming in.
The gifts and baskets will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Norris said when people signed up to receive a gift via the Angel Tree program, they were given a map showing where to go at the mall.
“It’s on the back side of the mall; it’s not the busy side,” Norris said. “They’ll be able to drive up and we’ll put stuff right into their car like we’ve done in Joplin and in Carthage for the last two years. People will pull up and we’ll take them their toys and also, everyone will get a Christmas food basket.”
Norris said a change also is coming to the Christmas food basket distribution in Joplin.
“In past years in Joplin we’ve given out either a turkey or a ham, but in Carthage we’ve done food vouchers for the meat and we really like that, so now Joplin is doing that as well,” she said. “We’ll give out a local store gift certificate where the people can go and purchase their own meat. If they don’t want a turkey or a ham, they can get whatever they want to supplement their Christmas dinner.”
