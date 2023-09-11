Some people were looking for a bowl from a specific artist, or something in blue, or something square. Some, like Mark Gonderman shopping at Monday’s presale, were more spontaneous.
“I’ve been in Joplin for four years, and this is my fourth Empty Bowl,” Gonderman said. “I’m just looking for something that grabs me.”
This is the 11th year for the Empty Bowls fundraiser in Joplin, which started in 2012. Watered Gardens is in its fifth year putting on the event. This year, there’s been some changes to the benefit’s date, location and food served.
“We’re mixing it up this year,” said Ruth Willoughby, outreach director at Watered Gardens. “We’re praying that since this is on a Sunday evening (Sept. 24) this year, it will draw a lot of fellowship and family groups, and give them something to do to bring them together.”
Monday started the presale of bowls at the Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop, located at 2820 E. 32nd St. The presale will last two weeks, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cash, checks and cards are accepted.
About 1,000 bowls, all handmade and donated by regional clay artists, are for sale. Proceeds go directly to local organizations assisting with food insecurity.
At the main event, people can fill their bowls with a serving of a sweet treat from local bakers and restaurants. Willoughby said they’re not doing soups this year, but instead offering desserts like pies, cupcakes and ice cream.
“We moved the date up this year,” Willoughby said. “We figure it’s still hot in September, so maybe some ice cream or cake would be more refreshing for people.”
The Empty Bowls event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop. Willoughby said if people are looking for something specific or special, the best selection is during the presale. Bowls will be for sale at the event as well.
Willoughby said while crunching the numbers with partner organizations, they’ve found that every bowl purchased provides 15 meals to someone who is hungry.
The fundraiser fits in well with Watered Gardens' mission of feeding the hungry. Organizers hope that having that empty bowl reminds people that somewhere someone is hungry.
Willoughby said it is also important for Watered Gardens that the proceeds go to privately funded nonprofits that provide a hunger component.
Last year, the Empty Bowl event raised about $40,000. Willoughby hopes to raise more this year. Organizations that receive proceeds are Watered Gardens, Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States and Hope Kitchen.
All of the original potters from 2012 are still making bowls. Every year, the organization tries to add a couple of new potters, Willoughby said. This year, over 30 artists are participating.
“We do have a lot of discerning patrons who look for a specific artist every year,” Willoughby said. “All the potters have a distinct look. I think it’s fun whenever someone buys a bowl, there’s a story attached to it.”
Looking over the table piled high with bowls at the presale, Willoughby pointed out the color of glazing by Josh Novak of Crowder College.
Another bowl bears the logo of Skinner Pottery in Diamond, a stick figure Brent Skinner’s son created. A bowl by Angel Brame, of Dragonflies and Mud Pies, has dragonflies and finger indentations.
The Empty Bowls aren’t just for humans, either. There are cat bowls made by Mark Strayer of North Star Pottery. These water and food bowls made for cats have pictures of the artist’s rescue cats, Sherman and Nicholas, inside.
“When people come up to the table, we encourage people to not be afraid to pick up the bowls,” Willoughby said. “I always tell people to turn them over, because on the bottom they have an Empty Bowls stamp and the mark of the artist. A lot of the artists' work is very distinctive.”
Also for sale are hand-stitched bowl cozies of many patterns. Some are decorated with sports teams, some have floral prints, all done by local volunteers as well.
At the Empty Bowls presale, bowls are $30. At the event on Sept. 24, remaining bowls will be $25. A treat is included with all sales. A cozy is a $5 add-on with a bowl, or $8 separately. Pieces from several pottery studios will be raffled off at the event too.
