Joplin's Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, continues to enroll new participants who may now become eligible due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIC participants may also now choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories to help address product shortages that have occurred because of food distribution issues. Those options include:
• Substitution of Jif, Skippy and Peter Pan peanut butters in the same size.
• Substitution of a dozen medium, extra-large, jumbo or brown eggs if large eggs are not available.
• Purchase of quarts and gallons of multiple varieties of milk to total the number of gallons on the check.
• Purchase of approved alternate brands of wheat bread if the WIC-approved brands are unavailable.
• Purchase of a wider variety of fruits and vegetables.
The WIC state agency will decrease the maximum quantity printed on checks to allow WIC customers to purchase smaller quantities of food items from multiple retailers for up to the full amount of their food prescription.
Retailers must allow WIC participants to purchase the full amount of items on their check, if available in the store, and should not be held to quantity limitations. WIC participants may also inquire about the possibility of ordering formula from an authorized pharmacy for pickup in the same month if formula is not available in their immediate area.
Pregnant women, new mothers and families with children from birth through age 5 can learn more about qualifying and enrolling in the Missouri WIC program at wic.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-835-5465.
Contact the Joplin WIC program at 417-623-1928 to find out about program changes due to COVID-19. The satellite location at the Jasper County Health Department is closed but will reopen once the pandemic has ended.
