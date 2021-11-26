A policy revision advanced on first reading Tuesday by the Joplin Board of Education would alter the way public comments are handled at board meetings.
The revised policy would require individuals from the public who want to speak during monthly board meetings to submit their request for comment by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. The policy currently requires individuals to submit that request by the time the meeting is called to order.
Board member Brent Jordan, who serves on the panel's policy committee, said the change is an effort to improve communication between the board and the public. Some issues wanting to be addressed by an individual at the meeting could possibly be taken care of ahead of time under the new policy, and other issues could be researched by board members before the public comment period opens, he said.
"That way, we might have an opportunity to address some of their concerns, because sometimes they (the public) present and we don't say anything (afterward), and sometimes I think there might be a feeling of disconnect," he said.
The revised policy also would allow individuals to speak on an action item from either the current meeting's agenda or from the previous month's regular board meeting. As of now, the public is only allowed to comment on action items from the current meeting's posted agenda.
"So if there's something we passed prior to this particular meeting, we invite them to speak on that as well," Jordan said.
Most policy changes for the Joplin School District come from recommendations from the Missouri School Boards' Association or as a result of new legislation, Jordan said. The public comment policy revisions are the result of changes the district's policy committee want implemented, "feeling like they need to be updated to fit our district," he said.
Policy changes generated by the committee and advanced on first reading also include:
• Specifying that professional staff members can participate in the decision-making process through "avenues such as committees, advisory councils (and) departmental meetings."
• Clarifying the district's policy on the recording of activities including board meetings, athletic competitions, concerts, plays, employee or student meetings and events sponsored by third-party entities.
The policies require a second reading by the board for final approval.
