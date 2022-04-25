A high turnover rate in the Joplin Police Department’s patrol division might be eased some by changes to pay, beat alignments and work schedules, a consultant told Joplin city officials at a work session Monday night.
But the changes might not entirely resolve the department’s hiring problems in the patrol division because societal influences are making law enforcement jobs less attractive and harder to fill across the country, said Timothy J. Freesmeyer of Etico Solutions Inc.
The Mountain Home, Arkansas, human resources consultant conducted a resource allocation study of the police department over 13 months to assess staffing and workload efficiencies of the divisions when compared with national averages.
Joplin’s police staffing needs 23 more patrol positions to even out the demand on that division, the report states. He said the department is experiencing a “revolving door” of officers becoming trained, working a short time and then leaving.
It also is difficult to find new hires. He said recruitment is a nationwide problem.
“It’s not just pay; it’s getting harder to find qualified officers” who want to stay in that field of work. One reason is increasing violence against police officers, and more people resisting arrest and fighting with officers.
Another is social media, Freesmeyer said. “Social media is killing law enforcement” because many posts contain inaccurate information, and there are irresponsible comments made that can discourage officers.
Other influences on law enforcement recruitment include a move by state governments to reduce or eliminate the qualified immunity of police officers from civil lawsuits, a move to 401(k) retirement accounts from pension, and early jail releases.
But the patrol division has little time to do much other than respond to calls for service, which can lead to job burnout. An increased number of officers would help reduce the time officers spend running from call to call to make time for other duties such as watching known crime areas to build cases and increase security, traffic monitoring and community policing efforts.
Those officers currently work four 10-hour shifts with four days on duty and three days off. There are three schedules with one being nights, one requiring weekends, and another an early day shift. Those who work the weekend shifts never get weekend days off with their families, the consultant said, and those who work only nights are more susceptible to fatigue on the job.
Shifts can affect efficiency, and the department’s efficiency of current shift assignments was rated by Freesmeyer at 52%. He suggested two other options for scheduling. One he rated as about 79% efficient, the other 81%. But he said it could be difficult to get buy-in by officers who have built their family life around their current shift schedules.
Additionally, it would help patrol officers to move from the current five large beat areas to 12 smaller zones where patrol officers would spend less time driving to answer calls.
If those adjustments do not improve working conditions to retain trained officers, the city might have to consider reducing services such as cutting police specialty teams including school resource officers and task forces, and limiting response to calls considered minor offenses. But those options could erode the department’s relationship with the community, the consultant said.
He found that staffing in the investigations division of the Joplin department is adequate for caseloads, at least for now.
City Manager Nick Edwards said he will bring to the council a proposed plan to address staffing and wages. He also sees the need for discussion on retirement plan options. He said he believes the city can adopt some of the recommended changes.
