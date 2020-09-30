Tomorrow is the first day of October, and you know what that means.
Halloween is coming? Friday night high school football continues in full swing? Temperatures turn cooler? Days get shorter? The holiday season is approaching faster than we thought possible?
Yes to all of the above, but also -- the trees are starting to change color. And what does this season have in store for us? Reporter John Hacker will have the details, along with some beautiful images from photographer Roger Nomer of leaves that have already started the process of changing color.
We'll also bring you stories about:
- The latest unemployment numbers for the Joplin metropolitan area.
- Programs at Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area that help low-income people with utility bills.
- The NFL's postponement of the Titans-Steelers game after a COVID-19 outbreak.
All that and more can be found at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition. Farewell, September, and welcome to October! Have a great evening.
