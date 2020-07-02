Chaos Brewing Co. in Joplin to open doors, taps

The owners of Chaos Brewing Co., the first brewery established in Joplin in decades, never thought they would be opening amid a pandemic but are looking forward to serving their alcoholic creations to the community.
The business is operated by three partners — Dale Clark Jr., Daniel Crawford and Frank Ikerd — who signed the lease on the former J.B.’s Piano Bar at 112 S. Main St. last year. Chaos Brewing Co. will have its grand opening this holiday weekend, starting from noon to midnight Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday.
“We’ve been working really hard on this,” said Clark. “We’re excited for the public to finally see it. We can’t wait to get our product to the public. You can come in, have a beer and go blow stuff up.”
Food will be sold onsite by The Driveway Diner BBQ and Hubba’s Hideout Tacos and Tiki Bar. Clark said Hubba’s, located a couple doors down from the building, expanded their menu and will serve as their kitchen for the time being. Chaos will have 20 beer taps, with eight to 12 of those being their own signature recipes, and the last few will be guest taps.
“We’re down the homestretch here and putting the finishing touches on the tap wall,” he said. “We should be opening with seven to eight beers.”
Beer available on opening weekend are Common Sense Ale, Red Line Ale, Kite Lightning, Gekkenhuis, Margarita Blonde, Kaos, a honey wheat ale and a black IPA. For safety reasons, only 50 people will be allowed in the brewery at a time with an additional 10 people allowed in the outdoor patio area.
All visitors are required to wear face masks and maintain 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Clark said they’re just putting the finishing touches on the building this week in preparation of opening weekend.
“Even though it was voted down (by Joplin City Council), we’re still requiring the masks,” he said. “We are mindful of it. We’re going to be at half capacity and practice social distancing. We realize it may keep some people away, but that’s OK.”
To-go can orders will also be available during opening weekend where people can order a pack of eight cans or a 32-ounce can called a Crowler.
“We’ve gotten all kinds of good remarks from the public,” said Clark. “This past weekend, we sold three of those big cans in a variety pack, which is 96 ounces of beer. We sold 43 packs. It worked out well.”
Along with the owners, the brewery will be managed by three additional employees, and Clark said they plan on hiring more people once they grow.
“It’s been a long time since Joplin had a brewery, and if this brings more breweries to the area, then that’s great,” he said.
After opening weekend, the brewery's hours of operation will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and from noon to midnight Saturday. For the latest updates and announcements, follow Chaos Brewing Co. on Facebook.
