PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed assault charges that a 26-year-old defendant was facing in connection with a shooting May 21 at a residence near Pineville.
Troy C. Robins was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of 49-year-old Bobbie L. Laughlin Jr.
Assistant Prosecutor Maleia Cheney decided to dismiss the charges on Robins rather than hold the hearing after learning that the victim was in jail on burglary and stealing charges. Cheney cited insufficient evidence as her primary reason for dismissing the charges at this time.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that a deputy who responded to a report of a shooting on Rains Road found Laughlin lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the middle of his back and Robins standing in the carport of the residence.
The defendant's father showed the deputy a knife that he indicated had been in the possession of Laughlin during an altercation with his son and also showed him the gun that had been in the possession of his son. According to the affidavit, the father told the deputy that Laughlin had stabbed his son and a woman and that his son had then shot him.
The deputy checked the son and noted "a small cut on his side where he said he had been stabbed." The deputy noted that there was practically no bleeding from the injury and that he could find no injuries on the woman other than "minor scrapes on her hands."
Emergency medical technicians called to the scene told the deputy that they did not think Robins' injury was caused by the knife, and the deputy could see no sign of blood on the knife the father produced.
"Troy then stated he may have got cut by something when he was tackled," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
He subsequently told investigators during a recorded statement that Laughlin tackled him and had stabbed him prior to his decision to shoot him. He claimed the gunshot wound was to his back because Laughlin was on top of him at the time and that he shot him at virtually point-blank range.
The woman backed up Robins, telling investigators that Laughlin lunged at Robins with the knife and stabbed him prior to Robins firing two or three rounds, according to the affidavit. But she never mentioned anything about Laughlin having tackled Robins prior to the shooting, according to the document.
The affidavit further states that authorities collected the shirt Laughlin was wearing and could find no powder burns on the garment as might be expected if the round had been fired at point-bank range. The document does not indicate what led to the altercation between the two men.
