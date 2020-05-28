A 37-year-old suspect was being held without bond Thursday on charges that he stabbed and robbed another man at the Watered Gardens Ministry in Joplin.
Joseph L. Stott, 36, was taken to Freeman Hospital West after the stabbing about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at 531 S. Kentucky Ave. He was reported to be in stable condition Thursday. Police stopped Robber W. Flemings, 37, near the scene a short time after the stabbing and took him in for questioning.
Flemings was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Flemings approached Stott at the ministry's homeless shelter and asked him for a cigarette. Stott gave him the cigarette, and the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded that Stott empty his pockets and give him his cellphone.
When Stott refused to give the phone up, Flemings purportedly stabbed him in his side and took it anyway.
The affidavit states that Flemings admitted stabbing Stott during a recorded interview with police but denied robbing him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.