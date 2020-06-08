Monday in the Globe's newsroom was spent on the aftermath of a deadly shooting Sunday night and continued protests over the death of George Floyd.
A 20-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges from a shooting Sunday night inside a hookah lounge in Joplin that claimed the lives of two patrons and wounded a third.
Raymond P. Badios, 20, of Joplin, is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Toua Y. Lee, of Joplin, and Chong K.. Xiong, 30, of Duenweg, and wounding a third patron during an argument over an iPad that was being used to play music inside the lounge. Veteran crime reporter Jeff Lehr has been following the developments all day, and will have the latest updates in Tuesday's edition.
Nationally, the issue of racial inequity in law enforcement was addressed as Congressional Democrats proposed a sweeping overhaul of police oversight and prodecures. And as protesters continue to chant "Defund the police," the Associated Press filed an explainer about how that phrase means different things to different people.
Other reports you'll find in Tuesday's edition include:
- More coverage of a peace rally in Pittsburg led by the PSU Black Student Association.
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's recent roundtable on racial inequality is getting criticized by black lawmakers for not being diverse enough.
- The World Health Organization is broadening recommendations for using masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
We hope your Monday wasn't too much of a Monday, and also hope you have a relaxing evening.
