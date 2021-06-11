Ronald McDonald House

Alex Dee looks in on preemie daughter Cambri while using an app with Annette Thurston, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, on Tuesday afternoon. Alex is staying at the house while her daughter is in the NICU at Freeman Hospital West. Cambri was due July 8, but arrived April 11. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a charity's response to the pandemic.

While many services buckled under the weight of COVID-19 and its effect on us, Ronald McDonald Charities of the Four States turned that adversity into a growing opportunity for expanding its mission.

We'll have more about this report in the weekend edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend, you'll find much more, including reports about:

The return of cruising in Joplin has causing concerns about traffic flow and noise.

A concert reuniting John Moss and other members of Smoot Mahuti.

A barber retiring after 72 years in the business.

We hope you stay cool this weekend.

