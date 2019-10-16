NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Webb City man on Wednesday took a plea deal sending him to prison for 15 years in the armed robbery of a Joplin restaurant manager as she closed the business and was making her way to her car with the night deposit bag.
Payton W. Clemons, 20, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree robbery in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the 15-year term. Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence.
Clemons had been facing a charge of first-degree robbery in the holdup April 22, 2018, of an employee of Charlie's Chicken at 2020 E. 32nd St. First-degree robbery carries from 10 to 30 years, or up to life, in prison in Missouri.
The woman had closed the restaurant for the night and was walking to her vehicle when a man wearing a hunting mask and armed with a handgun approached her and demanded the night deposit bag she was carrying. She gave him the bag and ran off. Joplin police later reported that the bag contained business proceeds totaling $3,145.71.
Police said the robber pointed the gun directly at the woman as he made his demand.
Clemons was arrested about two weeks later. Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Crites said after the sentencing hearing Wednesday that Clemons had worked at Charlie's Chicken at one time but was not an employee there at the time of the robbery.
