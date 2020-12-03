It’s not unusual this time of year for the Joplin community to look like a yarn bomb went off after volunteers colorize the town by hanging up scarves, hats and gloves for anyone in need of warmth.
Now in its sixth year, Chase the Chill Joplin plans to hit the streets Saturday to distribute over 1,200 warm clothing items for the public that will be draped around anything from tree branches to park benches. The annual cause aims to spread free warmth to everyone, regardless of income.
Jessica Tupper Moss, project coordinator, is leading the charge this year after the departure of Ann Leach, who previously coordinated the movement in Joplin. The event continues to grow, and 1,242 pieces have been donated this year.
“Ann Leach would say, ‘This is for everybody. We need to take care of each other as well. If you need one, then you take one. It’s for anybody and everybody,’" Moss said. "We make no stipulations, no requirements. If you see a scarf that touches your heart and someone made that for you, then by all means take it. It’s neat that there’s no requirements, and we get to do something to love on people and not have any restrictions.”
Moss said with more people staying at home because of the coronavirus, the group has received more handmade donations than it has in the past.
“We had over 1,000 donations last year,” she said. “But with COVID-19 and some of these different situations, I was hoping to hit around 600 to 700 donations, and we’ve doubled that. People were at home more. A lot of our elderly group who crochets and knits, they were home for five to six months with nothing to do. We had tons of ladies who brought 100 by themselves because they’ve been doing it all summer.”
A team of volunteers showed up to Homewood Suites on Thursday to attach tags of love to the garments that says, “If you need some warmth, take this scarf. If you just like this scarf, take it! Know that someone selected this scarf just for YOU, and feel those love vibes wrapped around you.” About 100 volunteers will be spreading the love around town Saturday.
“We’ve had a new group of businesses involved, and it really took off this year, as far as volunteers, so I’m looking at about 500 to 600 volunteers total for the year,” Moss said. “This ranges from people who crochet at home or drop off for us. We had a high school student pick up donation totes and brought them to me once a week for community service hours.”
Volunteer Wendy Rich has worked with Chase the Chill for two years.
“There’s a lot of people, especially this year, that have a great need,” she said. “As a community, we may not be able to help as much as we want to, but every little bit is assistance that someone needs. It’s important because we need to give back to our community and assist the people who need some help.”
Volunteer Melody Dickey was in the 2011 Joplin tornado with her daughter and started helping out with Chase the Chill four years ago. This was her first year knitting for the cause; she donated 22 scarves.
“I’ve actually seen a few of my scarves on people around town, and I think it’s the coolest thing ever,” Dickey said. “It gives you a happy feeling.”
Chase the Chill Joplin is growing in popularity so much that the group plans to spread the event to the other cities such as Webb City and Carthage in the not-too-distant future.
Donations
Items are accepted year-round, and if the items aren’t tagged in time for Saturday, they’ll be set aside for next year. Anyone who would like to donate may contact Jessica Tupper Moss at ppfeather@yahoo.com.
