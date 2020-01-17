Cherokee County explores Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.