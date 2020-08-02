COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two races, both on Republican tickets, have developed in Tuesday's primary elections in Cherokee County.
County Clerk Kyle D. Rennie is facing a nomination challenge from Sammye Opela, a Columbus City Council member, and longtime incumbent Michael Houser is facing a contest withh Ronald Coquillette for the 1st District state House seat that represents, among other areas, the towns of Baxter Springs, Galena and Columbus.
COUNTY CLERK
• Rennie, 57, of rural Cherokee County, is currently finishing up the term of former County Clerk Ron Edmonson, who retired from the position late last year. Rennie was appointed as county clerk in mid-December. He’s a Columbus Unified High School graduate and completed a one-year course in building trades. He runs a farm with cattle in northwest Cherokee County. He’s been a lifelong resident of the area, and this is his first bid for elective office.
• Opela, 57, of Columbus, is a homemaker and has served on the Columbus City Council for two terms. She received a paralegal degree while in Washington state and has worked as a legal secretary in Washington and Oklahoma. She also served as an administrative assistant to the Department of Human Development and Family Science at Oklahoma State University. Opela has lived in the area for over a decade.
The winner of the Rennie-Opela race will face off with Democrat Carol Rae Marcan-Venson for a four-year term in November.
STATE HOUSE
1st District
• Houser, 60, of Columbus, is an estimator and has held the office of state representative since first elected in 2012. He’s run unopposed for the seat for the past two elections. He’s a graduate of Columbus High School. Houser has lived in the area for 55 years.
• Coquillette, 56, of rural Galena, is a machinist for Oasis Car Wash Systems. He’s been a machinist for 35 years. He graduated from Galena High School in 1982. This is his first bid for elective office. He’s a lifelong resident of the area.
Given that no Democrat has filed for the seat, the winner of the primary is virtually assured election to the post in the Nov. 3 general election.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of nomination:
REPUBLICANS
STATE SENATE: 13th District, Richard Hilderbrand.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER: 3rd District, Cory Moates; 2nd District, Lorie Johnson.
COUNTY TREASURER: Raven Elmore.
REGISTER OF DEEDS: Barbara Bilke.
COUNTY ATTORNEY: Jake Conrad.
DEMOCRATS
STATE SENATE: 13th District, Nancy Ingle.
COUNTY CLERK: Carol Rae Marcon-Venson.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER: 2nd District, Owen Pryor.
COUNTY SHERIFF: David Groves.
