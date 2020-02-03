COLUMBUS, Kan. — After deliberating for weeks on a pit bull ban that has been in place in the county since 1992, the Cherokee County Commission recently upheld the ban, updating it to include harsher penalties for those in violation and giving more control to county law enforcement.
Myra Carlisle Frazier, chair of the commission, said in an interview with the Globe that a Baxter Springs resident who wanted the ban lifted in his city prompted the discussion of breed-specific legislation countywide.
“It opened up a whole few weeks’ discussion of people passionate on both sides, (with) some saying they need to get it repealed and others saying to maintain it,” Frazier said. “But in the end, we voted unanimously to repeal it and replace it with another one.”
The ban continues to prohibit the possession of pit bulls within Cherokee County limits. The updated version increases fines for violation to $250 to $1,500, up from the $200 to $1,000 range that was outlined in the original 1992 ban. It also outlines how the dog owner can dispute the dog’s classification, Frazier said.
“I think the biggest difference between the two (versions) is it gives the owner of a dog that disputes the classification of it being a pit bull three business days to secure written statements from two different veterinarians stating that it’s not of the pit bull breed (or) mix," she said. "In that case, law enforcement would release it back to the owner; otherwise, it would be seized and disposed of."
Frazier said she wanted to keep the ban in place because she believes pit bulls can cause life-threatening injuries.
“The thing about the pit bulls is that they have the statistics for causing the most deaths and most serious injuries, which in many cases are life-altering,” she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 1 in 5 people bitten by a dog requires medical attention, but the CDC no longer tracks breeds for dog-bite fatality data.
Supporting the ban
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said he’s happy with the updated version because it outlines the rules and responsibilities of law enforcement. The sheriff's office now is authorized to impound and dispose of any pit bull found in the county unless the owner successfully disputes that it's a pit bull.
“The ’92 resolution didn’t specifically address how law enforcement was supposed to enforce that resolution, so my recommendation was that they continue the ban but put provisions in place to give law enforcement some form of guidance on how to deal with those dogs,” Groves said.
Cherokee County does not have an animal control officer or ordinances regulating stray domestic animals. There also aren’t any facilities to house dogs, and the sheriff’s office typically partners with police departments in Baxter Springs and Galena to use their pounds.
Groves said he wanted the ban in place to protect children at day care centers and nearby schools from dogs running at large.
“We have one school district that’s in an unincorporated area, and my concern was pit bulls being on those grounds and law enforcement not having any type of mechanism in place to help keep the kids or the staff protected at those places,” he said. “If a day care were to call (and say) that two pit bulls were running around their playground, there would be no law or resolution that would enable us to deal with that situation.”
Kansas state law already prohibits pet owners from allowing dangerous animals to run at large, Groves said. He couldn’t recall if there had been any pit bull attacks in Cherokee County.
“I’ve had to take pit bulls into custody that have displayed vicious tendencies, but I’ve also dealt with other breeds of dogs that displayed vicious tendencies, too,” he said.
Definition
Cherokee County defines a pit bull as a Staffordshire bull terrier, an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or any dog that has the appearance and characteristics of any of those breeds.
