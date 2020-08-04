COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County residents essentially reelected a state representative in Tuesday’s primary election and tabbed the incumbent Republican county clerk for a contest in the November general election.
Michael Houser was selected by Cherokee County voters in 36 precincts as the GOP nominee for his post as the District 1 state representative. He garnered 1,962 votes to defeat his GOP challenger, Ronald Coquillette, who received 436 votes.
Houser has has held the office of state representative since first elected in 2012. He is virtually assured election to the post because no Democrat is running against him in the Nov. 3 general election.
Incumbent County Clerk Kyle D. Rennie received received 1,390 votes to fend off a challenge for the GOP nomination by Sammye Opela, who received 943 votes.
Rennie was appointed as county clerk in mid-December to complete the term of former County Clerk Ron Edmonson, who retired in 2019. He will now face off against Democratic opponent Carol Rae Marcan-Venson, of Scammon, for the post in the Nov. 3 general election.
These are unofficial results and will not be official until the county canvas on Aug. 17. The official voter count will be posted on the county's website, www.cherokeecountyks.gov, after canvassing is complete. The canvass will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Commission Room of the Cherokee County Courthouse located at 110 W. Maple St. in Columbus.
