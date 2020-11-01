COLUMBUS, Kan. — While Cherokee County voters will help decide an array of state and federal offices on Tuesday, they will seal the deal in two local county office races.
On the local front, GOP incumbent Kyle D. Rennie will face off with Democratic opponent Carol Rae Marcan-Venson for the county clerk post. Two political newcomers — Lorie Johnson, a Republican, and Owen Tom Pryor, a Democrat — will square off for a county commission seat. Incumbent state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand faces a challenge by Democrat Nancy Ingle.
County Clerk
• Rennie, 57, of rural Cherokee County, was appointed as county clerk nearly a year ago after the retirement of former County Clerk Ron Edmonson. Rennie is a graduate of Columbus High School and completed a one-year course in building trades. He runs a farm and cattle operation in northwest Cherokee County. He’s been a lifelong resident of the area, and this is his first bid for elective office.
• Marcan-Venson, 72, of Scammon, is currently retired following a career in property management, as well as co-owning a food trailer and vending business. She graduated from West High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and received an Associate of Science and Nursing degree from the University of Florida in Madison. She’s a licensed Florida insurance agent and real estate agent. She’s lived in Scammon for the past 12 years. This is her first time running for elective office.
County Commission, District 2
The position for Cherokee County commissioner from District 2 is open after incumbent Neal Anderson did not file for reelection.
• Johnson, 40, of Columbus, is a demolition contractor and also owns a small tire store with her husband, Jason. She’s a 1998 graduate of Columbus High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. She currently chairs the the Cherokee County Republican Party. She serves on the Cherokee County Fair Board and the county extension office board. She’s a lifelong resident of Southeast Kansas. This is her first bid for elective office.
• Pryor, 73, of Columbus, is a retired respiratory care practitioner and registered respiratory therapist. He worked in respiratory therapy for four hospitals over 35 years. He received a bachelor’s degree at California State University at Long Beach and an associate degree in respiratory therapy from California College for Health Sciences. Pryor has been a Columbus City Council member for two and a half years. He serves on the Columbus Pride Committee and the Columbus Beautification Team. He has lived in Columbus since 1981. He also is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
State Senate, District 13
The state Senate seat in District 13 is also up for grabs. The district includes all of Cherokee and Crawford counties as well as parts of Bourbon and Labette counties.
• Hilderbrand, 51, of Baxter Springs, has been a Kansas state Senator since 2017 after his appointment to the chamber to succeed Jacob LaTurner, who was appointed to serve as state treasurer. Hilderbrand is a small-business owner and a Shelter Insurance agent in Baxter Springs. He’s a Baxter Springs High School graduate and has lived in the area for more than four decades. He previously served as a Cherokee County commissioner for seven years.
• Ingle, 69, of Pittsburg, is a retired attorney. She previously served as assistant county attorney in Crawford County, where she handled all of the child abuse and neglect cases as well as juvenile offenders. She also served as an assistant for policy for former Kansas Gov. John Carlin. She received a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University, a master’s degree from the University of Kansas and a juris doctorate degree from Washburn Law School. She’s lived in Pittsburg for more than 35 years. This is her first bid for elective office.
U.S. Senate
Local voters will also help choose a candidate to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Pat Roberts, who did not file for reelection. GOP candidate Roger Marshall will square off against Democrat Barbara Bollier after receiving a majority of the votes for their political parties in the primary elections.
• Marshall, 59, of Great Bend, has represented the state's 1st District in the U.S. House since 2016. The district is the seventh-largest by territory in the nation. An obstetrician for 25 years, Marshall earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas. In Congress, Marshall serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
• Bollier, 62, of Kansas City, Kansas, is a member of the Kansas House of Representatives who left the Republican Party in early 2018. Two years earlier, as a Republican, she ran for the Kansas state Senate's 7th District seat and beat Democrat Megan England. She attended public schools in Fairway and Mission Hills and graduated from the University of Kansas as well as earning a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where she joined her father in his anesthesia practice at Surgicenter of Kansas City before entering politics.
• Jason Buckley, of Overland Park, is running as a Libertarian for the seat.
