CARTHAGE, Mo. — A whimsical piece of Carthage history is back in town fully restored and awaiting its unveiling on Friday.
Wanda Baugh, owner of the Pancake Hut restaurant, 301 S. Garrison Ave., said she’s planning a “Homecoming of the Chicago Coin Band Box” for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant.
The Band Box is a musical box containing puppets that look like one of the big bands from the 1940s. They move using 1950s-era electromechanical systems.
A curtain is closed when the machine is off. When activated, the curtain opens and seven band members, wearing blue jackets, play their instruments, while a puppet singer in a white tuxedo bobs his head in front of an NBC microphone.
Baugh said the Band Box looked better than she ever remembered it when Brad Frank, a restorer from Los Angeles, delivered it to the restaurant on Friday, Sept. 30.
“He had it wrapped up when he came in, and he unwrapped it and I almost thought, oh my gosh, that’s not even ours,” Baugh said. “I was like, 'Oh, it’s beautiful and it’s so bright.' It had gotten so dim through the years, and now it is bright and it was sparkly.”
Baugh said she’s been keeping the Band Box under wraps while she tries to have a musical system installed in the restaurant to play while the puppets in the box move.
Baugh said she hopes to have the music installed before Friday, but the homecoming will happen Friday whether that’s completed or not.
“The memories are what I like to hear,” Baugh said. “There’s a lot of interest in all kinds of music people want us to put on the Band Box. I've had suggestions about what songs to put on it, but so many of them are drinking and partying songs. I would like to get some big band songs and old time songs that were popular when it was made. But I want what people would be interested in now too.”
Baugh said her late husband, C.D. Baugh, was offered the Band Box in 1985, not long after the instrument’s original home, a restaurant at the corner of Central and Garrison known as Red’s Cafe and Ray’s Cafe at different times depending on who owned it, was torn down.
Baugh said her husband traded a prized collection of vinyl records for the Band Box, and he’d be so happy that it has been restored.
“He’d love it. He’d be up there singing with those puppets,” Baugh said. “He was a music lover, and he and the Baugh family used to sing together. I asked him at the time, 'What are we going to do with that piece of junk,' but that piece of junk has turned into a golden oldie.”
Dying art
Brad Frank, owner of Brad Frank Restorations, has trademarked the name Chicago Coin Band Box and has spent the last 45 years restoring old electromechanical arcade games, juke boxes, pinball machines and other devices such as old coin-operated pop machines and even older mechanical fuel pumps from gas stations.
He said the main challenge he faced while restoring the Pancake Hut’s Band Box was removing decades of cooking grease and dust from sitting in restaurants near the kitchens.
“That was probably the single biggest problem was to get the cooking grease off the wood so you could actually paint it and the paint would actually stick to it,” Frank said in a telephone interview on Monday. “It was basically 100% disassembled down to a bare cabinet. The bender board on the top that has the marquee that says Chicago Coins was replaced along with some other pieces. The cabinet was all sanded down and the bad areas were filled with automotive Bondo and sanded and painted."
He said he had to have new puppet musicians manufactured by a company in Europe.
The puppets are attached to mechanical servos that move their heads and parts of their instruments. Frank repainted the puppets after they were delivered and each one has its unique expression and personality.
He rewired the electrical system and reinstalled the mechanisms that move in the Band Box.
Built in 1950
Frank said Baugh’s Band Box is a rarity. It was made in one of the first production batches in 1950 and features cast aluminum parts that were changed to wood or sheet metal to save money in later batches.
He said records are hard to come by, but he estimated the Chicago Coin Company manufactured between 4,000 and 5,000 Band Boxes between 1950 and 1952 and sold them to businesses for $195 each, which is equal to about $2,400 in 2022 dollars.
“The deluxe model that she has was the first model, so it has a lot of fancy castings and seats on her machine,” Frank said. “The primary problem was they never made the operators any money. It was strictly an animated remote speaker, so these only really went into mostly upscale locations.”
Frank said most of these Band Boxes were bought by private collectors in recent years and they usually reappear in public when the owner dies and they show up in estate auctions.
“As far as the number of machines that are left still out there out of that, we’re talking hundreds, probably less than 500 worldwide,” Frank said. “It amazes me, every once in a while I'll get a phone call. I got an email last week from a guy that bought one in the 1970s and still has it. They do pop up. I've probably restored at least 60 to 80 of them myself.”
Baugh said she planned to keep the Band Box’s return to Carthage a secret until the unveiling, but she hasn’t done a very good job keeping that secret.
“We ended up showing it to everybody that asked,” Baugh said. “When you have a secret, it’s hard to keep. Everyone I talk to, they say my mom or my uncle or my grandma showed it to me, or they say when I was young my family would go see it. That was what really set a fire with me to restore it, was that it was something we can use to teach the young people a bit of the history of Carthage.”
