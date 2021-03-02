The city of Joplin on Tuesday announced that SkyWest Airlines will offer flights to Chicago and Denver through its United Express Flights at the Joplin Regional Airport. The new air service is a result of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program.
Daily trips will be made to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport. The term of the service will run for three years starting on June 1.
Under the EAS program, subsidies of $1,222,934, $795,943 and $498,452 will be paid to SkyWest over the next three years.
Joplin officials are working to develop flight schedules, according to a press release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.