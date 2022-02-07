Larry Zerngast, owner of Chicken Mary's, helped put Crawford County on the map as the go-to place for fried chicken dinners in Southeast Kansas.
But now he wants to retire. He's looking for a buyer who will carry on the values in the restaurant's slogan: "Continuing family tradition."
Learn more in a story from reporter Debby Woodin online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- Details about a new FedEx Ground distribution center being built in Pittsburg.
- Coverage of numerous hearings today in Jefferson City on the issues of redistricting and the state budget.
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.
