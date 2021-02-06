It’s not supposed to be this easy, Kansas City Chiefs fans will tell you.
Following 50 years without a Super Bowl win, including 13 one-and-done playoff appearances since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Chiefs are defending their title as world champions. Currently, they are a single game away from winning consecutive Super Bowl rings.
For Chiefs fans who have been around for any length of time, winning is something that should be savored, says Webb City’s Doug Heady.
"Enjoy the ride," said Heady, a meteorologist for KOAM-TV. "We know how hard it is to get here; the chances of getting an extra ring are slim. Enjoy it while it lasts. It can change like that."
Heady admits he's a "super fan," having grown up in Kansas City; his father ran the scoreboard at Arrowhead Stadium for many years. His allegiance to the Chiefs also stems from the way current players have treated his son, Christian, who is battling an extremely rare type of sarcoma.
During Christian’s monthlong stay at a Kansas City hospital last year, Chiefs players embraced him as if he is one of their own, flooding him with gifts after they learned through social media that he was a fan.
Tyrann Mathieu, nicknamed “the Honey Badger,” sent the 11-year-old flowers and handwritten notes of encouragement — such as, “Get better, buddy,” and, “You’ve got this.”
“And Patrick Mahomes sent me a video, a personalized signed jersey (for Christmas) and he checks up on me” via phone messages, Christian said Wednesday while decked out in a Chiefs jersey.
Like so many young fans in Chiefs Kingdom, Christian learned to love the team by watching his dad suffer and sweat through game after game.
Doug admits he can be a bit superstitious. He still won't return a Derrick Johnson jersey he borrowed from KOAM anchor Dowe Quick long ago because the Chiefs haven't lost a playoff game when he wears it, and during last year’s Super Bowl, he asked his wife to leave the room because he thought it would help the Chiefs score. (They did.)
Christian isn’t nearly as superstitious but shares one more thing in common with his dad: “(We) don’t want Tom Brady to win."
Chiefs Kingdom to the rescue
When 6-year-old Daniel Abbott walked into his classroom sporting the snorting horse of the Denver Broncos, he didn’t turn many heads. After all, students in the Sheldon School District had been encouraged to show off their favorite team colors. But there was a problem: Abbott would rather have worn the red and gold of his Kansas City Chiefs. He just wore Denver blue, he told everyone at school, “so I could have a team shirt.”
That’s when Superintendent Jason Irwin stepped in to help. He printed out the Chiefs' red arrowhead logo and taped it to the front of Daniel’s shirt. He then snapped a picture of the bashful boy smiling during lunch. He intended the photo to bring a smile to Daniel’s family — specifically the boy’s great uncle, Rick Turner, a Sheldon alumnus and diehard Broncos fan.
What Irwin didn’t anticipate was that Daniel’s picture would go viral, he said. Posted to the school district’s Facebook page on Jan. 21, the picture quickly found its way to members of Chiefs Kingdom, the team’s official fan club.
“It just took off from there,” said Irwin, a lifelong Chiefs fan and season-ticket holder. “I just think it’s great for (Daniel), and it was just some fun PR for us because there’s so much negative going on in this world today that any time you can have some fun it makes you feel a little bit better about the world.”
As of Wednesday, the post had been seen by 107,000 people — a normal Sheldon school Facebook post is seen by 500 to 1,000 people — and has received 458 likes, 274 shares and 219 comments.
Matt Miller, an NFL analyst who lives in Joplin, was one of the 107,000 people who saw Daniel’s shirt with its improvised Chiefs logo and was intrigued enough to respond.
“I thought there has to be something I can do to help," Miller said. “I quickly commented on the post that I'd like to help and received a message from (Daniel’s) mother almost instantly. Given my connections to the Kansas City Chiefs and the foundation that I run in Joplin, I pulled up the NFL Shop website and started adding items for Daniel.”
Miller several years ago started the 417 Foundation, which partners with the NFL to acquire signed memorabilia that’s then auctioned off to raise funds to provide warm clothes and coats to children in need. He called on those contacts to send some personalized “Chiefs cheer” to Daniel in Sheldon.
The first package Daniel’s mother, Becky, received was a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. A signed Chiefs helmet followed. And then a beanie hat. Then a second jersey. Then several red and gold T-shirts and a backpack and a fleece blanket. There have been a dozen packages in all, Becky said, with more likely on the way.
“I think Daniel was overwhelmed by all of it at first, but now he’s pretty excited,” Becky said. “Every morning he picks out a different shirt” to wear to school.
“(Daniel) hasn’t stopped grinning,” said Benny Abbott, Daniel’s father. “We’re grateful for all the people who have taken their time to send Daniel these gifts. I can’t believe how much goodness there’s still left in the world after all the bad stuff we’ve all gone through."
Moments later, he added with a grin — “Go Chiefs.”
Super fan makes a dream trip
Former Carl Junction resident Levi Payton said he experienced a moment that he’ll take to the grave with him after the Chiefs secured their first Super Bowl win in 50 years last February. Payton was out on his back porch, “crying and screaming and acting silly,” he said, as neighbors popped off fireworks.
At that exact moment, 205 miles away in Jefferson City, his 9-year-old daughter, Grace, was doing the same thing. What she didn’t know at the time was that her mother was filming her as she tearfully celebrated.
“Grace, unknowing she was being filmed, thought about me and our mutual love of the Chiefs and screamed and started crying,” Payton said this past week. “It was a special moment. I cried when I saw it, wishing I could be there.”
Grace’s video was uploaded to Twitter, and his daughter’s tearful reaction eventually made it on the air and around the world, highlighted on ABC News, Yahoo, MSN and other major networks, including the BBC in England.
“I know it had well over 2 million hits at one point, but I’m not sure what it ended up getting over time,” Payton said. “It was nothing any of us ever expected. It was something none of us will ever forget. What began as a special moment between dad and daughter ended up being shared with the entire (world). It’s definitely something I’m very proud of.”
Payton’s love for the Chiefs dates back to his early childhood, he said: “My dad, Mark, was always a Chiefs fan. I still remember him telling me fond stories about playing a Chiefs’ halftime show with the Neosho High School band back in the early 1980s. Neil Smith, Dan Saleamua, Derrick Thomas, Kevin Ross, JJ Birden — I loved all of those players, and I’d live and die with every game.”
Now he and Grace are bonding over an entirely new generation of players — Mahomes and Mathieu, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
“I remember running to my room and bawling my eyes out as a young teen when the Colts beat the Chiefs in the playoffs," he said. "It was mostly rough times, but I could never be swayed to pull for another team. The Chiefs were our team, good or bad.”
As a gift to himself, Payton is in Tampa, Florida, attending FanFest — a “dream come true,” he said. It’s essentially a four-day party leading up to tonight’s game filled with freebies, merchandise and tons of football-related events.
“This is definitely a bucket-list thing for me,” Payton said.
Red and gold
It’s little wonder the interior of the Joplin Humane Society is splashed with red and gold this week. After all, shelter director Connie Andrews is a huge Chiefs fan and has been since the Joe Montana days of the early 1990s.
“I come from a family of football lovers but never realized how exciting the game was until I saw Joe Montana play in 1993 and 1994,” said Andrews, who wears a Chiefs face mask nearly every day. “He was an amazing player, and I really hated seeing him retire. I think he could’ve taken us all the way in ’95 if he had physically been able to stay.
“There is nothing more exciting than being at Arrowhead Stadium on game day,” said Andrews, who was one of 17,000 fans who attended the Jan. 24 game against the Buffalo Bills and will proudly be in the stands tonight in Tampa, rooting on her Chiefs. “The tailgating experience is like no other. I have heard fans from Green Bay, Minnesota and several other teams say one of the big reasons they have traveled to KC is to take part in the tailgating fun.”
Hearing stories about Chiefs fans stepping up to help others doesn’t surprise her in the least.
“Even during the not-so-great years, we were always behind our team," she said. "You might not know a single person at the game, but it is obvious you are among friends. We win together and sometimes must swallow the fact that we have lost together.
“They are the true heart of the Chiefs team.”
Super Bowl foreshadowing
Before the big game tonight, Kansas City Chiefs fan Michael Ray Jr. was able to predict his team's fate via a second game — a board game that he invented years ago.
Called “You’re the Coach,” it allows the players to pretend they are head coach Andy Reid, calling plays, reacting to defense formations, even grinding through unpredictable weather conditions. The board game, which uses rolled dice, is a mixture of strategy and chance. The game is currently available for purchase at Petro Joplin.
The Raymondville resident — a professional truck driver for nearly 20 years — spent a part of the day last Tuesday “playing” tonight’s game. The verdict?
“Well, at half, the score was 20-10,” Ray said, pausing to play up the drama. “The Bucs get the ball to start the second half and they score — 20-17.”
But, just as the momentum has swung to Tampa Bay following a quick three-and-out by the Chiefs, Brady lobs an interception. Mahomes pounces on the opportunity and punches it in for a score, putting the Chiefs up 27-17. After a fumble recovered by Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, “the Chiefs go up 34-17.”
Final score? The Chiefs win the game, 34-20.
“How ’bout them Chiefs?” Ray said with a grin.
