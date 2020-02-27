For a moment or two, buried beneath 30 pounds of costumed fur, 9-year-old Landon Carter officially became KC Wolf, the lovable Kansas City Chiefs mascot.
The Cecil Floyd Elementary fourth-grader couldn’t help but giggle beneath the oversized wolf head as he swung his body back and forth, which in turn jiggled the costume’s 85-inch-wide hips. More than 500 pupils watching from the auditorium floor howled with laughter.
“It was extremely sweaty,” Carter said about the experience afterwards. “The shoes were a little awkward, a little funny to walk in.”
And the famed head, with its backward-facing Chiefs hat and googly eyes?
“It was kind of hard to see,” Carter admitted, receiving multiple high fives from his classmates after climbing out of the costume.
The students usually see KC Wolf on television, comically hitting that oversized head against the goal post when the opposing team scores a touchdown or field goal. On Thursday, however, they got to see a different side of the team’s mascot — the man behind the mask.
That man’s name is Dan Meers, a Kansas City native who has been dressing up as his alter ego for 30 years, making more than 100 annual school visits. He was in Joplin to talk to students about how a positive attitude, behavior and character can all make positive impacts on their lives, even as such an early age.
“I try to go out there and use (the position as mascot) as a way to make a positive impact,” he said. “My goal is to let kids know (they) can go out and have fun and enjoy life and make good choices. If you show kindness to others, and you have a positive attitude, good things happen.”
For example, in late November 2013, Meers injured his spine while practicing a stunt. Hospitalized for nine days, Meers used the characteristics he talks about with students — positive attitude, behavior and character — to motivate him through his six-month recovery period. He published a book, 2014’s “Wolves Can’t Fly,” and donated 100% of proceeds to orphanages around the world. During the offseason, he travels to these schools, some of them half the world away. Next month, Meers will visit an orphanage in Nepal.
KC Wolf’s visit to Joplin, which has been in the works since September, was sponsored by Mid-Missouri Bank and Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri, said Nathan Stewart, the school’s assistant principal.
“I’d seen him before, when I worked in North Kansas City, and he just does an amazing job (and) really keeps the kids’ attention,” said Stewart, who will start next fall as the new principal at Royal Heights Elementary School. “It just worked great, (considering) they’d just won the Super Bowl.”
While attending the University of Missouri, Meers served as that school’s official Truman the Tiger mascot. After graduation, he was hired to bring to life Fredbird, the mascot for the St. Louis Cardinals. When KC Wolf was created by the Chiefs’ management in 1989, Meers was hired to fill the mascot’s size-18 shoes.
Following Thursday's presentation, Meers posed with students for group and individual pictures, even whipping out a black pen to sign “KC Wolf” on numerous shirts and jerseys. And prior to the assembly, as students filed into the school’s auditorium, in full costume he jumped out at them from behind doorways, gave them high fives or hugs, danced and imitated Elvis, and sat down and scooted along the floor from one group of kids to the next.
“I love what I do,” he said. “Being a mascot is a lot of fun. My favorite part of being KC Wolf are the opportunities I get almost every day to go out and visit with students. Hanging out with kids is the favorite part of my job.”
Did you know?
Up until 1989, the official mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs was Warpaint, a horse ridden by an actor wearing a full Native American chief headdress. In 1989, KC Wolf was introduced and brought to life by Dan Meers as a character more conducive to kids. The wolf was adopted in honor of the so-called “Wolfpack,” a group of very loud fans who had once filled up the temporary bleachers at Municipal Stadium, the home of the Chiefs from 1963 to 1971.
