Two years ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wayside Furniture in Joplin ran a promotion offering free furniture if the Chiefs won big.
Well, Allen Trimble and his staff are back at it again in 2023 with another promotion, hoping again for a Chiefs win.
This time, buy a recliner this week by 4 p.m. Sunday, watch the game in the new recliner, and if the underdog Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 17 points, bring that receipt back to the store and get the purchase price of that recliner, minus taxes, back in your wallet.
Trimble’s biggest concern — what happens if the Chiefs win by 16 points?
“I know it, I’ll hear about it,” he said with a laugh. “That would be the worst thing that could happen. In a perfect world for me, we win by 17 or 18 and we pay it out and then we turn around and do it again for the Super Bowl, and it would be even bigger.”
Trimble said almost everyone in the region is a fan of the Chiefs and he and his staff will be wearing their Chiefs gear all week in the store, so the promotion is an easy one to hold.
He also said he’s taking a risk by making this offer, but he’s minimized the risk to his business by buying insurance of sorts.
“This is through a company that does hole-in-one promotions and things like that,” Trimble said. "So if it does hit, it’s kind of like insurance, they’re going to reimburse me. The more you pay for it, the better your odds are. To do one with the Chiefs winning straight up by one point, they tell me it would cost so much, so I tried to get it to be something affordable but still fun for the community.”
Trimble said Wayside Furniture is celebrating 50 years in business this year and this is one way to mark the event. He has worked for the business for more than 35 years and owned it for the past seven years.
He said you never know what will happen in football. In that Super Bowl two years ago, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was playing with an injured toe behind a patchwork offensive line that had been hammered by injuries and didn’t score a touchdown in a 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
This time, Mahomes is playing with a stronger team but on a high ankle sprain against a quarterback he has yet to beat in Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
“There are so many variables in sporting events, anything could happen,” Trimble said. “That’s why I said it’s meant to be fun. If you’re thinking I could use a new recliner and you want to get one, we have everything in stock so the customer could come out and take it home and watch the game Sunday in it and enjoy the football game and if the Chiefs win by 17, bonus, you just got a free recliner.”
Trimble said he has more than 200 recliners in stock and more in the warehouse, so people shouldn’t have trouble finding the right recliner for them.
Wayside Furniture, 3732 N. Main St., is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
