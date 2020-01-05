The sharp, shrill cry of a red-shouldered hawk pierced the cool morning air at Wildcat Park in Joplin, capturing the attention of a group of birders walking the trails as part of the 10th annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids.
Volunteers with the Ozarks Gateway Audubon Society guided two groups with a total of nine children along the banks of Shoal Creek on Saturday to identify and count as many birds as possible, and learn the calls and characteristics that identify each species of bird.
The red-shouldered hawk, which landed in a tree not far from where the groups were walking, made a real impression on sisters Marissa Newman, 11, and Emily Newman, 8, and brothers Jonathan Lance, 10, and David Lance, 8, as they hiked the loop trail at Wildcat Park with their mothers, Beth Newman and Anna Lance, and a number of volunteer birders.
“The hawk was cool, how big it was,” Marissa Newman said. “We had a hawk’s nest at our house once, and the hawks keep coming back and using it every year.”
A new hobby
Jeff Cantrell, a conservation education specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the count is a chance to plant a seed in young minds about the adventures that can await those who are interested in learning more about birds.
“It’s the start of the new year, so everybody’s looking for new hobbies, how to get their families outdoors, enjoying nature,” Cantrell said. “Plus, this is a way to enjoy nature for a low cost, too. The other thing is we want to instill a new appreciation for nature and a new hobby in the children.”
Before hitting the trails, Cantrell led a short briefing for the participants in birding basics, including how to properly handle the birder’s best friend — a pair of binoculars.
“Keep your eye on the bird or whatever you are looking at,” Cantrell said. “So many people see the bird, then look down at their binoculars and bring the binoculars up to their eyes, and they try to find it again. So if they keep their eye on the bird, then bring the binoculars to their eyes, they have that bird, that cardinal or eagle or whatever, in view and they don’t lose sight of it.”
Another birding basic is discerning “field marks” — the colors, lines and other characteristics that help identify the species of bird.
Calvin Cassidy, president of the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society, which partnered with the Department of Conservation to host the bird count, said birding is a fun, educational and inexpensive hobby that can be enjoyed by all members of a family.
“That’s what it’s all about, turning that key to get the kids out of the house,” Cassidy said. “There’s a lot of citizen science they can participate in, and they can start pretty early.”
'I’m going hiking'
Preston Palmer, 11, said he came to the bird count because it was a chance to see wild animals in a place he had visited a few years back.
“One thing’s for sure, I’m going hiking,” he said. “I have been interested in birds my entire life. My brother has been interested in turtles, and I'm interested in birds. It just started happening — poof! It was like, 'I want to see some birds.'"
Cyndi Cogbill brought two of her grandchildren, Landyn Evans-O’Neal, and Bailee Evans, both 12, to the event. Cogbill, who worked for the Department of Conservation before starting her own business, said she’s been bringing her grandchildren to the children's count since it started 10 years ago.
“I think it’s important to get children in nature and experiencing as many different things as they can,” Cogbill said. “... I think birding is a wonderful hobby for anybody, and it’s great to start out young people in birds.”
Newman, the young sisters' mother, said her husband’s parents got her family interested in birds.
“They’re big bird people,” she said. “We actually started watching birds when we lived with my husband’s parents for a short time. We kind of got addicted to bird-watching, so when we moved into our house and we lived in a wooded area, we decided to see what kind of birds that we could see. So we got a feeder and we kept a journal every month of the kinds of birds we were seeing. And we would restart it at the beginning of each month. It’s just fun.”
21 species
The groups spent an hour Saturday on the trails at Wildcat Park and saw 21 species of birds during the 2020 Christmas Bird Count for Kids. Among the most common birds were the American goldfinch, house finch, mourning dove, blue jay, northern cardinal, wren, tufted titmouse, chickadee and woodpecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.