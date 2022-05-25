The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri on Wednesday celebrated 25 years in the Joplin community, where it has provided direct services to more than 20,500 children.
The not-for-profit child advocacy center, located at 1029 E. Seventh St. in Joplin, has been providing victim assistance services to sexually abused, neglected or physically abused children since May 5, 1997. It was originally located near Freeman Hospital East on 34th Street.
Executive Director Matt Stewart, a retired Joplin police chief, said the center was started by a dedicated community group that saw the need for a child advocacy center to reduce the number of times victims had to tell their stories.
“We continue to see growth in our numbers of kids that we see, unfortunately,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword that I always talk about. I wish we didn’t have to exist. I wish we could work ourselves out of business. I wish we could someday have to close our doors, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. Part of the reason I think that we see increased numbers is not only because child abuse is there, but we’re doing a better job of educating our community, educating our kids, educating our adults that abuse is not OK.”
The event drew law enforcement, investigators, three members of the Missouri General Assembly, as well as founding Children’s Center officials and board members.
Betty Cagle-Cooper, founding director, relayed the history of how the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri was formed and credited Patty Huffman for helping plant the seeds.
Cagle-Cooper said she had traveled to Washington, D.C, with Janet Garvin, the center’s first board president, to attend a National Child Advocacy Center meeting where they met with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and secured funding to expand the child advocacy building. Community groups, organizations and businesses also supported the vision.
“The First Community Church here in town allowed meetings to be held for the survivors and the victims’ families, so they could start to talk about what’s happening,” she said.
In 2001, the Children’s Center in Monett was opened to expand services to Barry and Lawrence counties. Services expanded to Nevada in 2004 with space offered by Crowder College and moved into its own building on the square in 2007. Two years later, the Butler Children’s Center was opened to provide services in Bates, Henry and St. Clair counties.
“Without the help from our government partners, from the state, county and federal levels, we would not be here,” said Steven Douglas, the center’s current board president.
Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, and Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, presented resolutions signed by the Missouri Legislature to mark the milestone. A ribbon-cutting was also held with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce followed by tours of the advocacy center.
White said the center is a special place for him because he had represented delinquency and abuse and neglect cases for Jasper County in 1997.
“I can’t say enough about what this center did to make it easier for kids who are abused, to be able to come forth and talk about what they knew,” he said.
