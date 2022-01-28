This year marks the 25th anniversary of the not-for-profit Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, which serves as a place of protection and healing for thousands of vulnerable children throughout its 12-county service area.
The child advocacy center, based at 1029 E. Seventh St. in Joplin, has been providing victim assistance services to serve sexually abused, neglected or physically abused children since May 1997.
The organization offers forensic interviews, sexual assault forensic exams/child-at-risk exams, and trauma-focused therapy. Services are available to all children, free of charge, regardless of religion, race, disability, national origin or ancestry. It operates advocacy centers in Joplin, Monett, Nevada and Butler.
Matt Stewart, a retired Joplin police chief, was named the executive director last year.
“I’ve been enjoying my new role, and there’s a lot of differences but a lot of similarities,” he said. “My law enforcement background has helped because I’m familiar with what goes on at the Children’s Center. I think it helps give a good perspective about what’s done and the importance of the multidisciplinary teams working together to focus on the benefit of the child. Twenty-five years is a big milestone, and we’re hoping to be here for another 25 years.”
To celebrate its anniversary, the Children’s Center next weekend will host “25 Years of Silver Linings,” an event that has already been sold out. Proceeds will go back into programs and services.
“About two-thirds of our funding comes from grants or state funding through the Children’s Division (of the Missouri Department of Social Services), which leaves about one-third of our budget left to fundraiser,” Stewart said. “We’re very dependent on that fundraiser to make sure that we’re able to provide continued services for kids. Our community is always willing to help out, and I think everyone understands that kids are important and deserving of a good childhood.”
Play therapy
The therapy side of the building has a hallway display of colorfully painted handprints and inspirational quotes to show how many children have “graduated” from therapy. Stewart said the paintings not only encourage other children to not fear therapy, but also demonstrate the progress they can make along their journey.
“Every time a child goes to therapy and then graduates out of therapy, they get to put their handprint up there,” Stewart said. “It also shows those kids who are starting therapy that they’re not alone, and other kids have been successful going through therapy.”
Every child and teen at the center has access to free therapy services, funded through the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime administers these funds at the federal level, and the Missouri Department of Social Services administers VOCA funds at the state level.
Teressa Berry, clinical child therapist, joined the center in 2016 following a 20-year career as a school counselor. She said Children’s Center has done nothing but grow its services. Last year, the organization served 1,120 children, which is about a 12% increase from the year prior.
“Therapy has changed a lot,” Berry said. “Talk therapy was the only way to go, and it still has its place, but play therapy can regulate the brain and calm the brain as they’re talking about hard stuff. We are increasing the serotonin while decreasing the cortisol as we’re doing trauma processing.”
The center provides not only counseling services, but also other variations of therapy like play therapy. A trauma-focused therapy program was implemented at the center in 2016 to help stop the cycle of abuse. There are play rooms filled with toys and art supplies for both children and teens, who may need additional outlets to convey their trauma and emotions.
An array of stuffed animals and hand puppets fills a corner of the children’s therapy room, where children can talk through the toys. Berry said children usually pick an animal that goes along with how they feel at the time.
“You have an animal that’s your aggressor, especially kids who have been abused, and then you have your preyed animals,” Berry said. “We have rabbits, lambs, a shark and a bear. Even if they don’t have words to process their trauma, play is the child’s language. They can play out what they’ve been through and process it through their play without having words. A little boy who was physically abused and severely neglected used the lamb, as it represented him, and that lamb turning around and being powerful, telling the shark, ‘You’re not going to hurt me’ — it instills their empowerment.”
Healing from trauma
One of the hand puppets is a raccoon in a trash can. His name is Sherman, and the therapists have a book that goes along with it called “A Terrible Thing Happened,” by Margaret Holmes. The trash can serves as Sherman’s safety home.
“Sherman has a hard time with trust, and he gets scared, so he hides in his can,” said Delaney Cash, clinical child therapist. “A lot of times with the kids, I have them get a friend that can help Sherman, and he slowly comes out of the trash can. Sherman is a fan favorite.”
The book follows a raccoon named Sherman Smith who witnessed an awful event and began having bad dreams, but he comes to terms with it after opening up to someone about it. Berry said children can identify with Sherman’s experiences and open up more.
“Sherman has these bad dreams, and he never says what’s going on in his negative thoughts, but this is the dark cloud that he has going on,” Berry said. “He’s feeling angry, very upset and doesn’t know why he’s feeling these feelings. He doesn’t want to talk to a parent about it, so he talks to his counselor. It’s a great tool at the very beginning to show that it’s OK to talk about the terrible thing that you’ve been through and begin to heal.”
Cash said children sometimes also use the animals to help characterize their emotions in the third person.
“I’ll read a book sometimes, and a girl will get the shark puppet and ‘eat’ the book,” she said. “To me, that says she’s feeling angry or wants some control. ... We’ve used the toys as a third person talking and getting their feelings out that way.”
