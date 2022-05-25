The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri is turning 25 this year.
To celebrate, it hosted members of the public and those who have been involved with the organization, which has directly served more than 20,500 children in the region throughout its history.
The not-for-profit child advocacy center, located at 1029 E. Seventh St. in Joplin, has been providing victim assistance services to serve sexually abused, neglected or physically abused children since May 5, 1997.
Learn more about this organization and today's event in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
Have a good Wednesday night.
