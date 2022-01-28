The Children's Center of Southwest Missouri, headquartered in Joplin, will mark its 25th anniversary this year.
The big event and fundraiser, happening next weekend, is already sold out. But if you're curious as to what Children's Center does and the need it fills in this community, check out reporter Kimberly Barker's story online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's weekender edition.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:
- A roundup of the latest restaurant inspections from the Joplin Health Department.
- An update on Liberty's most recent rate case.
- A feature on the newest mural to go up in downtown Pittsburg.
Have a good weekend. See you back here on Monday.
