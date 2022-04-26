Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri, 711 S. Picher Ave., cut the ribbon earlier today on its new playground expansion and improvement of other outdoor facilities.
The organization works to protect children, prevent child abuse and neglect, reduce family stress and keep families together.
Learn more about this organization and the project it celebrated today in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Ideas from columnist Amanda Stone for what to do with those morel mushrooms you've found.
- Details about the upcoming Guns & Hoses benefit.
- Information about Cottey College's new president.
Enjoy the springtime weather. Have a nice evening.
