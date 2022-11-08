The Joplin Association for the Blind and its Low-Vision Enhancement Center will host a chili and soup fundraiser on Thursday at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout options also are available.

There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate-covered pecans and English walnuts will be available for sale.

Proceeds will go toward programs offered by the organization.

Details: 417-623-5721.

Tags

Trending Video