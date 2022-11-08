The Joplin Association for the Blind and its Low-Vision Enhancement Center will host a chili and soup fundraiser on Thursday at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout options also are available.
There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate-covered pecans and English walnuts will be available for sale.
Proceeds will go toward programs offered by the organization.
Details: 417-623-5721.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.