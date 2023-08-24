PITTSBURG, Kan. — A choir dinner will be held at Pittsburg State University on Sept. 22 with a program titled “Country Roads.”
The evening will begin with appetizers at 6:30 p.m., followed by a served meal and musical performances in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center.
Tickets are $35 per person, a portion of which is a donation to the choir’s touring program. Ticket sales will close on Sept. 13, or earlier if reservations reach capacity for the event.
Ticket order forms are available in the music department office on campus, or they may be requested via email at smarchant@pittstate.edu. Groups of six to eight people are eligible to reserve tables for the dinner.
Details: 620-235-4467.
