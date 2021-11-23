The Woman’s Club of Joplin will feature a musical guest at its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 3, at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club Drive in Joplin.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a program presented by the Show-Me Harmony Chorus titled “Christmas Extravaganza.” The all-women group of singers has been performing in Joplin and the surrounding area for 50 years.
The Show-Me Harmony Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide nonprofit with more than 20,000 members. Founded in 1945, the group's mission is “elevating women singers worldwide through education, performance and competition in barbershop harmony and a cappella music,” according to its website.
Details: 417-483-6336.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.