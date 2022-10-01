NEOSHO, Mo. — Serving for nearly 30 years doing the same job is quite a feat in any business atmosphere but there are times when decisions must be proactively made to ensure that the mission and focus continue.
That's the decision that Mark Taylor, general manager of KNEO Radio and president of Sky High Broadcasting, says he had to make recently regarding the 28-year-old tower located west of Neosho on Missouri Highway 86.
Erecting a solid-steel, freestanding tower next to the old tower will be the biggest challenge to date for the Christian radio station. The goal of the campaign for the tower is north of $200,000. Staying on the air is a priority for the station, and this method would take the station off the air only one day rather than one month.
KNEO Radio began in the early 1980s in a room located at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Neosho, broadcasting from a 70-foot tower with 380 watts, programming aired live 12 hours a day.
Growing up in rural Southwest Missouri farming, raising cattle and other types of work such as welding, Taylor said he had no intentions of working in radio.
“I started volunteering at the church helping with the radio station,” Taylor said. “I had spent my life doing what I wanted to do for myself and hadn’t gotten very far. So, I thought maybe I should try doing something for somebody else and see if God could use me somehow.”
A year later, the station engineer quit. With no guarantees that the station would stay on the air, Taylor was offered the job for $100 a week.
Shortly after Taylor took over, funds became available from the church to increase its wattage with a larger tower.
In 1994, KNEO moved into a two-car garage at the present location and changed its signal to 91.7 FM, along with an increase of power to 2,760 watts, allowing for 24-hour coverage. By 2000, Taylor and his wife, Sue, created Sky High Broadcasting Inc., which owns KNEO radio.
A visit from an elderly former missionary named Otto Koning persuaded Taylor to expand once more.
In 2017, construction began on new office space that would allow for more room and a storm shelter. Funds were obtained, and the project was completed debt-free. In the winter of 2021, a 100,000-kilowatt generator was installed to ensure that the station would not go off the air even during a power outage.
KNEO Radio differs from other Christian stations in that it carries more than 15 programs that cannot be heard anywhere else in that grouping, Taylor said. Many local programs are featured, as well as news and children’s programs.
The station branched out by carrying area small-school sports, graduations and concerts. It airs baseball, football, softball, basketball and some soccer games for Webb City, Seneca, Neosho and McDonald County. When a local school team makes it to championships, KNEO Sports is usually there.
The station sponsors an annual community Christmas dinner in Neosho, and it also has served as an area hub for Operation Christmas Child for more than 20 years. It recently took on sponsorship of Thanksgiving meals for local jail inmates, law enforcement officers, first responders and firemen.
After 11 building projects and four power changes, bringing it up to 14,000 watts, KNEO continues to serve as a source for not only Christian programming, but also community programming.
The goal of KNEO’s Strong Tower Campaign is $225,000.
Supporters can give online at KNEO.org; over the phone with a debit or credit card by calling 417-451-5636; through the mail by sending support to 10827 Highway 86 East, Neosho, MO 64850; or they may stop by the station.
