Christmas box distribution brings thanks, smiles, tears

One woman rolled down her window. “Merry Christmas,” she hollered.
“Thank you,” a second woman shouted with a wave of a hand.
“God bless,” whispered a third woman, eyes wet with tears.
One by one, cars inched up Tuesday morning to the alley entrance of the Salvation Army community and worship center in Joplin. And one by one, volunteers by the dozens filled trunks and back seats with a box of food and snacks, a plump ham and, if requested, toys destined for the Christmas tree.
The scene was similar to what took place last month, when many of the same volunteers were handing out Thanksgiving to-go dinners to local residents. Operations will be repeated for a third time on Friday, when go-to Christmas dinners will be distributed through car windows to area residents.
“This is so great,” said a woman moments after receiving donated items from two Salvation Army volunteers, Doug Keeney and David Briggs.
It was the third time the woman participated in the Christmas food box campaign, she said. Without it, she would not have anything special to eat on Christmas Day or gifts to hand out to loved ones.
Words couldn’t describe how much the food and toys meant to her. “I’m down here by myself,” she said. “This helps so much. It will help me for Christmas.”
Helping Joplin’s seniors and local families on limited incomes enjoy Christmas is what this annual charitable event is all about, Jennifer Norris said. She and her husband, Marty, lieutenants with the Salvation Army, now lead operations at the organization's community center in Joplin.
They’re just trying to meet a need in the community, Jennifer Norris said. Boxes of food — including everything needed for a satisfying Christmas dinner — were handed out to 175 seniors and over 400 families, along with enough toys to give 600-plus kids a happy Christmas morning.
“We’ll be doing this all day,” she said.
Beginning at around 10 a.m., scores of cars were lining up around the Salvation Army building at 320 E. Eighth St., snaking around the block and throughout the residential area.
“It’s just really great to see” all the activity taking place outside, Jennifer Norris said. “It’s a blessing.”
