The Annie Moses Band will perform a Christmas show Saturday at Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex in Joplin. The band pairs American roots and bluegrass music with classical stylings. COURTESY PHOTO 

Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited for Christmas music. 

The Annie Moses Band, known for blending American roots and bluegrass music with classical stylings, will present a Christmas concert Saturday in the Cornell Complex. The concert is presented by Connect2Culture.

