Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited for Christmas music.
The Annie Moses Band, known for blending American roots and bluegrass music with classical stylings, will present a Christmas concert Saturday in the Cornell Complex. The concert is presented by Connect2Culture.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- A lawmaker's work to undo a state ban on gay marriages.
- A former youth minister sentenced for child pornography.
- An effort to decorate veteran graves with wreaths.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.