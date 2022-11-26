CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Christmas season is ramping up with a month of lights and fun coming to the Maple Leaf City.
Carthage’s traditional Christmas celebrations are kicking off one at a time over the next week.
• The Way of Salvation light display at the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer complex at Fairview and Grand avenues, a tradition in Carthage since the 1980s, has opened.
• Hometown Holidays, a Christmas village of inflatable slides, a plastic ice skating rink and other activities, located between Fifth and Sixth streets south of the square, also has opened.
• Monday will mark the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park, a dazzling free Christmas display that was started in Central Park last year and set up by the employees of Carthage Water & Electric Plant.
• The light and music display at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, about 10 minutes north of Carthage west of the corner of Nutmeg and Civil War roads, kicks off on Friday.
• The lighting of the mayor’s Christmas tree on the Jasper County Courthouse lawn and Carthage Christmas parade are both Monday, Dec. 5. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 7 p.m.
Hometown Holidays
This is the second year for Hometown Holidays. Abi Almandinger, an event organizer and director of Vision Carthage, expects a bigger and better event.
“We have an ice skating rink that is bigger and more smooth, we’ve added curling (and) we have a gingerbread house for little kids, although really big kids can get in there, too,” Almandinger said. “The inflatable slide we had last year was called Snowzilla, and it was awesome. The one we have this year is called Mount Everest, and it is absolutely enormous. It may be close to 50 feet in the air. We also have the snow maze we had last year; that’s the same. We have way more decorations (and) we have free pictures with Santa every day, which is an improvement.”
Pricing is a little different and less complicated this year, Almandinger said.
Visitors can get into the village for free and watch people play and skate and buy food from food trucks. People wanting to play on the inflatables or play curling will pay $5 per person for a wristband. Ice skating is an additional $5 for 45 minutes.
Almandinger said the skating rink is bigger and better thanks to the city resurfacing the public parking lot at Sixth and Main streets.
“It makes our skating surface quite pristine,” she said.
The Hometown Holidays village will be open from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 24. It will also be open for the tree lighting and parade on Monday, Dec. 5.
The village can also be rented for private events. Contacting Vision Carthage at 417-674-3328 for availability and pricing.
People react
Greyson Cholley, 9, of Carthage, was one of the first people to get into Hometown Holidays on its first day. He said he had fun with the new inflatables, but he really liked the curling.
“I did curling and first try made it on the bull's-eye,” he said. “I didn’t push it way too hard, I just hit it medium and I didn’t realize I hit the bull's-eye. My favorite thing is the curling.”
Cholley said he enjoyed the Mount Everest inflatable slide and the maze as well.
“It’s scary going up it, but when you go down, you feel like you’re in heaven,” he said. “You go up the stairs and there are two sides, one’s light and one’s dark. I usually like the dark one because it feels like you’re in space."
Maritza Murphree, 11, and Darcy Gomez, 9, both of Carthage, went straight to the skating rink before anything else on opening day.
“Skating is the only thing I've done for now, but I’ll go do the other things after I’m done here,” Murphree said. “I really like the skating rink; it’s easier to skate. This isn’t real ice. When I go on real ice I actually trip a lot.”
Gomez said she was working to get the hang of the fake ice rink after not having been on ice skates for 11 months.
“Last year was easier and this year is harder because I haven't done this since last year,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the big tall slide. I think I’m going to throw up in there, but it'll probably be fun. I like it because it’s going to go fast.”
Jeramy and Michelle McCauley, of Goodman, took son Jacob to check out the lights on the Carthage square and decided to check out the Christmas village.
“We went to Precious Moments first to check that out, then we decided to come see downtown,” Michelle McCauley said. “We saw the lights on the courthouse and decided, oh, let’s go check this out. I would say we’ll definitely come back again.”
Horse and buggy
When Robyn and Gary McLemore came to see Sparkle in the Park and the lights on the square in 2021, they decided they needed to be a part of this.
The two own G&R Carriages, a horse-and-buggy business just outside Carthage that they’re looking to grow, and they decided giving buggy rides on the holidays in Carthage was a perfect starting point.
“It’s been a dream of Gary’s for a few years," Robyn McLemore said. "He’s wanted to give carriage rides at night around Christmas, and he wants to do weddings and things like that, too.”
Robyn McLemore said last week was kind of a dress rehearsal for them and their horses. The horses normally pull their buggies in the daytime, so they needed to see how they’d work at night.
Rides will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The rides take riders on a romantic trip through time around Central Park and the Carthage square.
Rides cost $25 for a couple and $40 for a family. The full ride, once Sparkle in the Park starts on Monday, will be about one mile and last between 15 and 20 minutes.
