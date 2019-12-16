Christmas song breaks million stream mark for singer Grant Landis

A song that came together because of a joke has turned into a great Christmas present for singer Grant Landis.
His original song "Home for the Holidays" cracked a Spotify milestone Monday — the song passed the million-stream mark, and pushed Landis' total stream count to about 1.4 million, making it the most popular song by a landslide that he's ever released on the streaming service.
It's a welcome surprise for a song that was written on the spur of the moment. Landis, a Joplin native, said he was speaking with producer Beats by Breakfast about what happens when people head home for Christmas break.
"We were joking about how when people go home, they reconnect with high school flings," Landis said. "He said that would be funny to write a song about it. I said that we could try it, and if in 30 minutes we don't like it, we can start on something else."
The result is 2 minutes and 39 seconds of an R&B-influenced, chill pop song that features Landis' invitation to an old girlfriend. Spotify placed the song on two curated playlists, "Christmas Pop" and "New Music Holiday," alongside songs by artists such as Meghan Trainor and Justin Bieber.
Inclusion on the playlists likely helped push streams over the 1 million mark, and it's difficult for smaller, more independent artists to get placed on those playlists, according to a report from Digital Music News.
It's not a huge payday: Spotify offers anywhere from $0.006 to $0.0084 per stream to the holder of a song's rights, according to a report from CNBC.com, leading to a 1 million-stream payout of $6,000 to $8,400 before any splits between songwriters, producers and labels.
But the number marks a milestone that Landis is thrilled to pass, he said. A musician since he was 4, Landis got his start releasing songs to Vine and YouTube.
"When I released my first song when I was 12, my dream was to hit a million streams," Landis said. He is now 20.
Of all the social media platforms he maintains, he said Spotify is the one that focuses entirely on his music.
"I feel like Spotify is a bigger deal than any other platform, because my music is what drives that 100 percent," Landis said. "It's completely my music that's being appreciated there."
The unexpected success of "Home for the Holidays" has confirmed that he has the right plan for 2020, he said.
After releasing an EP in 2019, Landis said he plans to keep working on a song-by-song basis for 2020, instead of working on another album. "Home to Momma," from that EP, earned a "high play" count on Apple Music, he said.
He hopes to have his next song ready by the end of the month. And if trends hold, it will somehow be about going home.
"Everyone keeps making the joke that every time I write a song about going back home, it blows up," he said, laughing. "I should stick with that."
On our website
Listen to Grant Landis' "Home for the Holidays" at joplinglobe.com.
