Annie Dupre didn't hesitate to name her favorite Christmas song played by the Annie Moses Band.
"'O Holy Night,' no question," Dupre said after giving the question less than half a second of thought. "There is an anointing in the words of that song."
That song and many other seasonal selections will be played by the band Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin. The special Christmas appearance is presented by Connect2Culture as part of its Curtains Up series of concerts.
The band is no stranger to Joplin: It performed its Valentine's Day-themed show "The Art of the Love Song" in 2018.
Known for bringing classical music sensibilities to American roots and bluegrass genres, the band features six musicians who also happen to be related to each other. Dupre, the oldest of the six siblings, is joined by violinist Alex Wolaver, cellist Benjamin Wolaver, harpist Camille Da Silva, guitarist Gretchen Wolaver and guitarist Jeremiah Wolaver.
Its two Saturday concerts will feature a selection of Christmas and holiday songs infused with their distinct sound.
'Something to say'
The family's father, Bill Wolaver, is the main composer and arranger for the band, and mother Robin Wolaver writes lyrics. Their six children give them much to work with — all of them were musically talented as children and are classically trained. Four of the six children attended Juilliard School, and many of them play more than one instrument. Gretchen Wolaver, for instance, also plays mandolin and violin as needed.
At one point, the family members found themselves with a decision to make between further pursuing classical music performances or carving out their own route to make the music in their hearts.
"We have something to say, and that desire was what led us out of the classical world," Dupre said. "So much of that is focused on reinterpreting classic works for a new generation, and while that is a noble calling, there was a key ingredient missing for us. That was the opportunity to say something original, unique to us."
Combined with their parents' songwriting, the band has captivated attention from fans with its take on American roots and bluegrass music.
Songs such as "Shenandoah" and hymns such as "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord" feature plentiful chord progressions. Cover songs such as "Ghost Riders in the Sky" and "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" find new life in the styles of older musical traditions.
In addition to those, the group has a large repertoire of original songs, such as "The Dogwood's a'Bloomin'," "Cherokee" and "Rhapsody in Bluegrass."
The band debuted in 2005 and has since released 18 albums and a number of other presentations, including two PBS specials, two Broadway musicals and nine musicals for kids. The band also produces "The Wonderful World of Benjamin Cello," a children's TV program that pairs biblical lessons with heartwarming music.
Its most recent album, "Tales From My Grandpa's Pulpit," dives into the family's musical history, which started generations before Dupre's mother and father.
Dupre, like the band, is named for her great-grandmother, Annie Moses. Dupre said Moses saved money during the Great Depression, penny by penny, picking cotton for a rich landowner — all so that she could pay for a few piano lessons for daughter Jane. Jane passed that tradition of saving to the next generation so that Robin — Dupre's mother — could learn piano.
Robin flourished and pursued the art to Oklahoma City University, where she met Bill, as aspiring jazz musician with a penchant for chord progressions. The rest is history.
Music with meaning
Edgar "Yip" Harburg, the lyricist for 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," once said, "Words make you think a thought. Music makes you feel a feeling. A song makes you feel a thought."
Christmas music, a genre that tends to be saccharine and flighty, offers the band tremendous opportunities to express deeper emotions, Dupre said. Led by their Christian faith, they choose songs and infuse arrangements in order to share their sentiments about a holiday that is as sacred as it is fun.
While the band enjoys playing lighter Christmas songs, its program for Joplin features selections that speak to what this family of deep faith feels the day represents. That includes a version of "Carol of the Bells," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and the band's haunting, otherworldly arrangement of "O Holy Night" that Dupre loves, noting its "mysterious harmonizations."
"There are very important things to be said at Christmastime," Dupre said. "It speaks directly to loneliness, family, hope, light and love. Of all the things we love and want to experience at Christmas. It is peace on earth and goodwill to men. If you get on any social media platform, it's hard to find peace on earth, goodwill to men these days."
