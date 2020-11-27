For many families, it's time to head right from one holiday into the next.
Just a day after Thanksgiving, many families turned out today to local Christmas tree farms in search of that perfect live tree with which to decorate their living room. Reporter Kimberly Barker will interview one local farm as well as a family that drove more than an hour, from Springfield, here to find their perfect Christmas tree.
We'll also bring you:
- Previews of Saturday's high school football semifinal match-ups for Webb City, Lamar and Cassville.
- An update on the latest (virtual) program to honor Missouri's bicentennial next year.
- A follow-up to a story we brought you earlier this week about the audiovisual system at Joplin High School needing to be replaced.
Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend. Stay safe.
