On Aug. 13, Joplin police officers Christopher Grant Meador and Laken Rawlins were involved in an incident with David Ingle, 31, at 901 W. Kensington Road.
Rawlins was first on scene, responding to a report of a man yelling and possibly high on drugs. Ingle was running down the street but fell to the ground as Rawlins arrived.
This timeline begins when Rawlins arrived on the scene at 9:27 p.m. and tried to keep Ingle, who was unarmed, calm until Meador arrived. When the two approached Ingle to handcuff him, a struggle ensued.
In less than 30 seconds, three stun gun discharges were fired, two hitting Ingle, a third hitting Rawlins in her left wrist. Ingle shrugged off the effects of those discharges and then lunged at Meador, who then fired his service weapon, killing Ingle.
On Thursday, both officers were exonerated of any wrongdoing based on two separate investigations, one by the Joplin Police Department and the other by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Below is the chronology of events that evening, according to body camera footage:
9:27:32 p.m. — Rawlins arrives on scene.
Ingle: (Unintelligible grunting.)
Rawlins: “Hey.”
Ingle: (Unintelligible grunting.)
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground. Stay on the ground. Do you understand?”
Ingle: “All right.”
Rawlins: “If you get up, you will get tased. Do you understand?”
Ingle: “I will not move a muscle. I’m not kidding.”
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground. Do not move. Do you understand?”
Ingle: (Unintelligible.)
Rawlins: “All right.”
Ingle: (Unintelligible.)
Rawlins: “OK, just stay on the ground. You’re doing fine. Stay like that for me.”
Ingle: (Unintelligible.)
Rawlins, keeping her stun gun trained on the prone Ingle: “237, what’s your location? Go ahead and expedite. I’ve got one male proned out at taser point.”
Rawlins (to Ingle): “Hey bud, while you’re down on the ground go ahead and bring ... stay laying down just like that but bring your hands behind your back, OK?”
Ingle: “OK.”
(Ingle doesn’t move his arms. A second later, he rises to his hands and knees.)
Rawlins: “No! Get down on the ground. Stay on the ground. Lay down.”
(Ingle falls back to the ground.)
Rawlins: “Lay on the ground, just put your hands behind your back. There you go. Do not move. Do you understand?”
Ingle: "Yeah, I understand.”
Rawlins: “All right, stay just like that, OK?”
(A bystander, standing off-camera, yells something unintelligible. Ingle begins to grunt loudly.)
Rawlins (to bystander): “OK.”
(Ingle moves his legs.)
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground.”
Bystander: “David, just stay on the ground, David.”
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground.”
Rawlins (to bystander): “I’ll come talk to you in a second.”
Rawlins (to Ingle): “Stay on the ground. Just stay like that, man. I’ve got ...”
Ingle: (Unintelligible.)
Rawlins: “OK, you’re doing fine. Just stay like that, OK, bud?”
Bystander: "... No one will hurt you ...”
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground, David. Stay on the ground.”
Ingle: “OK.”
Ingle (yelling): “I am standing up.”
Rawlins: “Stay on the ground. David, stay on the ground. Stay on the ground. I’ve got help coming. Stay on the ground.”
Ingle: “I’m trying to ... (unintelligible).”
Rawlins: “I know. I know, bud. I don’t need you standing up. Do you understand?”
Ingle: “Yes.”
Rawlins: “If you stand up I will tase you.”
Ingle: “I understand.”
Rawlins: “OK.”
Ingle: “I understand everything.”
Rawlins: “OK. OK. Take a deep breath. Let’s calm, let’s bring it back ...”
Ingle: “I know the secrets of the universe.”
Rawlins: “OK, David. That’s fine.”
Ingle: “No one will accept me.”
Rawlins: “OK, David. I understand. I’m here to help you.”
Rawlins: “Just stay like that, OK, bud?”
9:29:44 p.m. — Meador arrives on the scene.
Ingle: “What are those wires?”
Rawlins: “Hold on. Just stay right there, OK?”
Ingle: “What are those wires? Oh, this feels so ...”
Rawlins: “I know.”
Ingle: (Unintelligible.)
9:29:57 p.m. — Rawlins, with Meador off-camera, starts walking toward Ingle, who remains prone.
Rawlins (to Meador): “Hey, I think he’s (Ingle) going to be a mental.”
Rawlins: “David, bring your hands back around toward your back.”
Rawlins: “David, bring your hands behind ... stay down.”
Ingle: “I know I can survive this.”
Rawlins: “Hands up.”
9:30:06 p.m. — (Ingle attempts to stand up with both officers standing over him.)
9:30:07 p.m. — (Meador stuns Ingle with his stun gun. Ingle groans and falls back.)
Rawlins (to Meador): “Good job.”
Meador: “Taser employment. Expedite more.”
9:30:13 p.m. — (Ingle attempts to get up.)
Rawlins: “Stop. Stop it.”
(Ingle appears to lunge at her with an arm.)
9:30:15 p.m. — (Rawlins fires her stun gun at Ingle. A dart goes into her left wrist.)
Rawlins: (Cursing.)
9:30:18 p.m. — (Ingle, almost to his feet, is hit with a stun gun a second time by Meador. Ingle falls on his right side.)
Rawlins: “Ah ... (unintelligible, cursing).”
Meador: “Code 3.”
9:30:19 p.m. — (Ingle climbs to his feet.)
9:30:21 p.m. — (Meador draws his service weapon, backing away.)
Meador and Rawlins: “Get on the ground.”
9:30:23 p.m. — (Ingle, on his feet, lunges at Meador. Meador fires.)
9:30:25 p.m. — (Ingle drops to the ground.)
9:30:26 p.m. — (Ingle rises from the ground, on his backside, turning toward Meador.)
9:30:28 p.m. — (Ingle falls onto his back and lies still.)
Rawlins: “Lay down.”
Bystander: (Unintelligible.)
Rawlins (to bystander): “Sir, stay over there.”
21:30:33 p.m. — (On the ground, Ingle groans a final time.)
Bystander: “(Cursing). I told you ... (unintelligible) to shoot him. They shot him. I told you not to shoot him.”
Meador: “Yes, shots fired. One on the ground.”
Bystander: (Cursing).
Rawlins: “260, we’ve got one male on the ground. He’s got multiple shots to the chest. Go ahead and start METS. I’ve also been tased in the hand.”
Meador: “Laken, you good?”
Rawlins: “Yeah.”
Meador: “Just breathe, (unintelligible) just breathe.”
Rawlins: “I know.”
Meador: “Laken, you’re OK. Just breathe.”
Rawlins: “I know. My hand just (unintelligible) ... I’m good. My hand hurts really bad.”
Meador: “Are you good?”
Rawlins: “Yeah.”
Meador: “You got a dart in your hand?”
Rawlins: "Yeah. No. Yeah. I got a dart right in my hand.”
Meador: "OK, Laken, I’ve got him covered. Go sit on the hood of your car or mine.”
Rawlins: “OK. Oh, my God, my (cursing) hand is swelling up and there’s blood. Oh ... I’m sorry.”
Meador: “Go to the hood of your car.”
Rawlins: “Ugh. Hey, I’m good. Hey, I got to get your taser shut off ’cause I can’t tell if it was yours or mine that shot me.”
Meador: “OK, I’ve got him covered.”
Rawlins: “Keep him down. OK.” (She picks up Meador’s taser from the pavement). “You’re good. I got your taser back.”
(Other officers arrive on scene.)
