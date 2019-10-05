THIS IS PART of a series of stories and pictures by The Joplin Globe’s Jerry Willis that focuses on both the history and architecture of our area churches.
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1930 Virginia Ave., began in 1891 in South Joplin as a Sunday School mission church of First Presbyterian Church. The cornerstone of its current home was laid in 1924, and the structure designed by architect Albert O. Clarke was completed in 1926. E.W. Love was the pastor during the construction.
Tim Oster, the current pastor, says the church cost $44,000 to build. He contrasts that with the installation of an elevator in 1982 prompted by accessibility concerns for older worshipers in 1982 that cost $66,000 to install — significantly more than the bill to build the entire church.
When the tornado roared through Joplin on May 22, 2011, Bethany Presbyterian escaped the worst of the damage; nearby Peace Lutheran Church, however, was destroyed. Bethany opened its doors and sanctuary to Peace Lutheran and shared the worship space until the other church rebuilt. Today, the church shares space with Christ the King Presbyterian Church, a former house church that had been leasing a storefront.
