Churches changing things up without congregating

As the COVID-19 pandemic goes viral, local church leaders are, among other things, going virtual.
Worship centers across the Joplin area are switching to online or outdoor services as churches, synagogues and mosques temporarily close as a result of the new coronavirus. Whether they're offering daily devotionals via email, live Sunday school discussions through videoconference or sermons posted to dedicated YouTube channels, local worship leaders continue to get out their messages — but remotely, and as safely as possible.
“I can definitely see a progression to more and more churches going online indefinitely," said David Carnine, a member of Carthage's Church of the Nazarene who airs devotionals from his personal Facebook page. "Where there are people, there will always be the church. I believe many churches will hold services remotely until they are 100% sure their congregations are out of harm’s way."
Drive-in services
One of the innovative examples of local churches honoring social distancing guidelines has taken place the past two Sundays at the historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage.
Still closed for the winter season, the drive-in complex has been temporarily transformed into an outdoor worship center, its famed neon sign reading, “Welcome, let’s have church."
“Never did I imagine the theater would be used this way,” owner Nathan McDonald said. “But I also never could have imagined the state of the world we’re in right now, either. There’s much more to this property than just popcorn. We want the (drive-in) to stay (relevant) and meaningful to the community.”
McDonald is allowing members from congregations at two local churches — First United Methodist Church of Carthage and the Carterville First Baptist Church — to gather together inside their vehicles to hear sermons live and in person.
The idea to use the drive-in as a “church in a car” was actually David Fowler’s idea. Fowler, who serves as pastor at Carthage's First United Methodist Church, originally hoped to record a sermon on video and have it projected like a movie on the drive-in’s big screen.
When McDonald told him doing so would require costly changes to the theater’s projection system, Fowler decided to go old-school. On March 22, the first drive-in service, he stood on the concession building’s roof and spoke directly to 107 congregation members and visitors in their vehicles. Before the 10 a.m. audio broadcast began, he had pieced together and tested a 100-foot-long microphone cable so his words could be heard through the car stereo speakers on 106.5 FM.
“I tried messing around online, setting up a webcam,” Fowler said, “but I found it really hard to talk to a camera. I thought, ‘Well, you know, people want to get out anyway.’ And this was a safe way to do that. I thought it worked surprisingly well."
The congregation even has developed new ways to communicate with one another during the services. Flicking on the vehicle's right-turn signal means a virtual hand is being raised in worship. A horn blast represents an “amen” or “preach it” — a longer blast is a shouted “hallelujah, amen.” Flashing hazard lights means someone in the vehicle is in need of a prayer.
Darren Wallace, pastor of the Carterville First Baptist Church, also gave his first drive-in service on March 22 by standing on top of the concession stand roof.
“It was the first time I’d ever preached on the radio,” he said.
One of the things he loves most about the drive-in services are the moments people inside their vehicles agree with something he’s said in his sermon. Instead of replying with the normal “amen” or ripple of applause one would see inside the church, they reached for their steering wheels instead, tooting the horn.
“That was really fun,” he said. “I got a big kick out of that. Everybody’s energy was just so high.”
An outdoor service of another kind took place Wednesday. Frank and Lori Vazquez, owners of Old School Sound Machine and professional DJs, held an evening of worship at Mercy Park in Joplin. Those in attendance, adhering to social distancing guidelines, stayed inside their vehicles while singing a number of church songs.
This was the first time they have ever attempted something like this, Frank Vazquez said, but felt it was needed “to bring the community together during this crisis.”
Coping the best they can
Area churches, synagogues and mosques have all shut their doors and urged their members to stay home. But the message from their leaders remains the same: Worship hasn’t stopped.
Sahar Elsayed, a member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said members of her congregation have been advised to pray at home until further notice. This includes the key five daily prayers — at dawn, after the sun passes its zenith, late afternoon, prior to sunset and after sunset — which are paramount to the Muslim faith.
“We are not doing our Sunday prayer inside the mosque anymore,” Elsayed said. “As for our Sunday school (activities), we are turning to online learning ... using Zoom. We’re still working on that, making sure everybody has downloaded it properly.”
Before the pandemic, about 50 people attended Sunday prayer and between eight and 10 visited the mosque for their daily prayers, she said.
“We are also (giving) assistance for people who are at home,” Elsayed said. “If someone really needs assistance, we can email them to see how we can help them remotely.”
Similar actions have been implemented at the United Hebrew Congregation of Joplin. Congregation President Alan Wippman said Friday evening Shabbat services have moved online via Zoom. The pandemic has temporarily halted Oneg Shabbat gatherings, a Jewish celebration that includes songs, a lecture and refreshments.
Only a few congregation members showed up for a Friday service two weeks ago, “and it made no sense to go through that process without having enough congregants there,” Wippman said. They will continue online services “until such time that it’s safe for us to get together again."
All public gatherings of the Catholic Mass, including the daily Mass, have been suspended “until further notice," according to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, which covers Southwest Missouri.
“This is a new era right now until we can get a grip and find a way to handle it,” said the Rev. J. Friedel, a priest at the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. While moving services online isn’t “what we would call ideal,” the most important action the church can do right now is to stay connected with congregation members and keep them safe, he said.
Kenny Cox, Calvary Baptist Church’s pastor, has built a reputation for bringing Christian musical acts and performers to the Joplin metro area. But the much-anticipated appearance by Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman, set for April 25, has been canceled.
“It would have been a well-attended event,” he said. “This is a totally unique situation we’re seeing here. Basically, there’s a real desire for people to (attend church) now, for answers, and society is saying no — to shut the churches down.”
While switching to online, Cox and his church leaders have also picked up phones and made direct, personal contact with their congregation to make sure they’re healthy and to help meet their spiritual needs.
Doing what they do best
Much like school districts have done in the face of the pandemic, using technology to implement virtual schooling, worship leaders must do the same with their own congregation as they cease face-to-face meetings and adopt new ways to communicate safely from a distance.
“Basically, we’ve gone from zero to 1,000,” said The Vine Lutheran Church Pastor Jordan Bence, speaking about his rapid response to moving everything online. In record time, “we went from nothing in person to doing everything online."
Worship services and Bible study classes have transitioned to Facebook Live and Zoom-related chatrooms. The 27-year-old Bence has grown up surrounded with social media technology, so it’s been easy for him to aid his older congregation members when it comes to making that transition online. He’s on the phone with them, helping them configure their computers the right way. When that isn’t an option, he’s sending them the needed materials by mail directly to their homes.
“That’s the big thing I’ve realized, that not everyone has those capabilities, so we’re doing everything that we can to accommodate them,” he said.
So far, everything has gone smoothly, he said. During the first Zoom chatroom gathering, which was ready to launch at 6:30 p.m., he was expecting to bump things back to 7 p.m. to allow everyone the chance to sign on without missing anything important. When he logged onto the chatroom at 6:15 p.m., he was shocked at what he found.
“I open my laptop expecting to see one or two people online and everybody is just sitting there in front of their screens,” he said with a laugh. “It’s like they were saying to me, ‘Let’s go, Pastor Bence.’ I’ve been amazed at how many of our members say to me, ‘Pastor, please keep doing this.’ So we’ll keep doing it.”
