Churches throughout the region are continuing to provide free meals and delivery services to those in need.
Carterville First Baptist Church is serving free grab-and-go dinners to the public from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the west side of the building, 200 E. Main St.
Darren Wallace, pastor of the church, said the church will continue to offer the meals until there’s no longer a need in the community and people feel safe to go out again. The church has been offering free dinners every Wednesday and Friday since 2017, but Wallace said they were motivated to add another day because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s what Jesus would want us to do,” he said. “We’re called to do good in the midst of suffering, and I was actually reading that in 1 Peter today. We’re here to be the light of the world. We know there’s a need, and we’re so happy the schools are still serving lunches, but there’s still a need for dinner.”
For those who are elderly or suffer from health problems, Carterville First Baptist Church is also providing grocery deliveries. Anyone needing meals is encouraged to register on the church’s website, http://cartervillefbc.com, at least a day before to give adequate time for preparation. Meal deliveries for at-risk individuals are also available. The church can be reached at 417-673-4676.
“We would like to keep doing this for a long time, and it’s one of our mission plans,” Wallace said. “Hopefully, we’re able to. We definitely need some funds, food donations or volunteers who want to prepare the meal or help deliver a meal. I know we have 89 people signed up so far (Monday) for the meals right now.”
Area churches in Southeast Kansas are working with Pittsburg School District to provide meals to K-12 students this week during spring break. The breakfast and lunch drop-off meals are offered by the churches from 8:30 to 9:55 a.m. daily Monday through Friday.
The local church teams involved in the initiative are PittNaz Church, Countryside Christian Church, FLAG Church, Pittsburg Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,Trinity Baptist Church, First Christian Methodist and South Broadway Baptist.
Kyle Rogers, pastor of PittNaz Church, said the school district had reached out to several churches in the community and explained that they wouldn’t be able to feed the children during spring break.
The district provided a template of how they’ve been passing out meals while the schools have been closed. Each church covers a certain zone with different locations and is offering meals at each spot for 10 minutes before moving onto the next one. A church vehicle will be posted in each zone and the student needs to be present to receive a meal.
PittNaz served 55 meals on Monday and hopes to serve more as the week continues.
“The churches were responsible for raising the money they needed, taking that money and purchasing supplies with it,” Rogers said. “For example, our church came up with what we needed that Sunday. We had a couple of different teams who put it all together. We plan to serve about 150 meals per day.”
Rogers said churches have partnered together like this before, but the pandemic has brought the community and the school closer together in a new way.
First Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Bethel Church in Baxter Springs and volunteers are also helping hungry students in the Baxter Springs School District while the kids are out for spring break. K-12 students can pick up free breakfast and lunch bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday in the church parking lot, 1005 E Ave.
The Rev. Jeff Street, pastor at First Baptist Church, said once Kansas decided to close schools for the remainder of the school year, it left a lot of children who depended on those meals without many options.
The church team and volunteers offered financial support for the endeavor where they pooled their resources together. Meal deliveries are also offered for those in need. Anyone needing a meal delivered may contact the church office at 620-856-5676.
