Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on rebuilding and regrowth in spiritual areas of the city.
The tornado 10 years ago took a toll on almost churches throughout the area. Members of th e churches that rebuilt their sanctuaries and other buildings reflected on how they have grown over the last 10 years.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
Speaking of tomorrow's newspaper: We're excited to debut our first Weekend edition. It will feature everything you love about a Sunday paper, only a day early. Publisher Dale Brendel will share more details about the shift to our weekend edition, and we can't wait to hear what you think of it.
Also over the weekend, you'll read reports about:
- Carl Junction School District voters considering a bond issue for building and safety upgrades.
- The announcement of 80 educators being nominated for Golden Apple Awards from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
- A Joplin High School student publishing the third book in her trilogy.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
