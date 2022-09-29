BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary, the contemporary arts satellite campus of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, this weekend will introduce its first cirque performance.
Female-led, UK-based Mimbre will perform at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.
Mimbre will perform "Lifted," a collection of funny, poetic and surprising moments exploring what it means when one body is carried by another. The family-friendly performance experiments with new approaches to dance, theater and circus.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at themomentary.org.
