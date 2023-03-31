Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a series of election issues centered around marijuana. 

Several cities around the area on Tuesday will ask voters to authorize a sales tax on marijuana sales. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature election-related reports over the weekend about: 

  • Campaign finance reports for school board candidates. 
  • A proposal for a new ag center in Neosho. 
  • A proposal for a performance hall and ball field in Carthage. 

We hope you have a pleasant weekend. 

