Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a series of election issues centered around marijuana.
Several cities around the area on Tuesday will ask voters to authorize a sales tax on marijuana sales.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature election-related reports over the weekend about:
- Campaign finance reports for school board candidates.
- A proposal for a new ag center in Neosho.
- A proposal for a performance hall and ball field in Carthage.
We hope you have a pleasant weekend.
