Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&