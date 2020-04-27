State legislators will consider a measure that would require online retailers who do not have a presence in Missouri to collect city and county use tax on sales.
That issue is one that a number of cities and counties, including Joplin, are interested in seeing adopted in response to a federal court decision. Several bills have been filed but did not move forward before the Legislature dismissed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Legislature reconvened Monday.
"It is still a topic of discussion and one they are working on," said Michael Kelly, spokesman for Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-St. Louis, is now working on a bill.
"There are quite a bit of senators who want it," Koenig aide Daniel Wilhelm said. "Ultimately there is a chance they will bring it up before the end of session."
Officials with a number of cities and counties want a use tax enacted. It could be vital, they say, to keep some governments from having to slash services. They are now anticipating a decline in sales tax revenue because of the COVID-19 emergency that has shuttered many local retailers and businesses small and large,
"The failure of the Missouri Legislature to pass an e-commerce use tax has the potential to bankrupt local governments across the state because of the COVID-19 shutdown," Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann said in a statement issued by the Missouri Association of Counties. "The large online retailers that don’t collect and remit use taxes on the vast majority of their sales now represent the lion’s share of economic activity in the state and are starving municipalities and counties of crucial revenue."
Joplin's finance director, Leslie Haase, said Missouri is one of only two states which has not updated its use tax law in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling two years ago in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair.
The laws before the Wayfair case required collection of local use taxes only in states where the business had some kind of a presence like a brick-and-mortar store, a distribution center or an office. Missouri and Florida have stuck to that law, but others have changed it so that it includes online sales activity.
Joplin voters have twice declined to pass a use tax.
Haase has been working on an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency on the city's sales tax revenue.
"We're still working on our analysis," she said. "A lot will depend on the recovery phase of this. I think because our reserves have recovered over the last several years and they're in a little bit better shape and we've paid off our debt," Joplin's finances are not as dire as those of some other places.
"We'll wait for the govenor's plan to be released and see how the recovery process goes," Haase said.
Since online shopping became popular, "we knew that we were losing thousands of dollars, but it's never been as evident as it is through this COVID crisis," she said.
There are a number of effects from not having the tax in place, according to Haase.
"It harms our local businesses that are employing local residents and harms the city's ability to provide essential services such as police, fire and parks," she said.
It not only deprives the city and county of revenue, it also deprives local stores of sales when people shop online to save the money they would spend by not paying the tax.
"It is unfair to brick-and-mortar stores for online retail giants like Amazon to not collect our tax," she said.
"We are encouraging the legislators to adopt a use tax on behalf of all Missouri cities."
