Nearly $57 million in projects paid for largely by grant funds and money from the American Rescue Plan Act could be in Joplin’s future.
There will be periodic updates on the status of individual applications that later will be knitted into a total proposed spending plan for City Council approval, according to a discussion on the status of the ARPA program that was conducted at Monday night’s regular council meeting.
Dami Kehinde of the Guidehouse firm, an adviser to the city on the program, said that the largest grants will be available through the state of Missouri, which has not awarded any yet. A variety of grant programs and details about them will be made available through the end of the year, she said.
So far, grant applications have been filed for Joplin for extensive stormwater drainage work in the East Town neighborhood and the neighborhood of 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue, along with a drainage culvert project for the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
Also in the works is a Missouri governor’s cost-share grant application for the widening of the Zora Street from Range Line Road to Missouri 249 plus the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area bike park, and funding for equipment for the police and fire departments.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said that because the grant announcement draws so many applicants, city staff will file them quickly and may not be able to wait on a meeting to do so because the grants are made on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The goal of all of this,” she said, “is to try to maximize our award of $13.8 million to leverage additional federal, state and county awards with the end goal of saving local tax dollars” and to do projects that may not happen without the additional grant funds.
Mayor Doug Lawson said that Joplin residents send a lot of money to the state and the federal government in taxes “and I appreciate you trying to bring some of it back because it belongs here.”
City Manager Nick Edwards told the Globe on Tuesday that during the recent Proposition Public Safety campaign for a property tax to fund higher wage scales and other benefits for the police and fire departments, “I heard dialogue about the way the city uses money, and I look at the ARPA plan as a way to do more for the community with less city expense than if the city was to fund all the projects.”
“We are doing our best with the resources we have to recognize value and benefits to the community,” he said.
The city will be able to leverage ARPA grants because of having strong reserve balances in city accounts. The $57 million city officials see as possible to obtain represents a large share of projects that the city does with sales taxes over 10 years, he said.
Edwards credits Haase for managing city finances prudently to produce the reserve funds and past councils for making sure the city was in sound financial condition.
“I think we will be judged on our use of ARPA funds years into the future,” Edwards said.
An example of a project that will be an investment in the city’s future that could pay dividends for years to come is the 20th Street widening project because Wildwood Ranch is still developing as a residential, commercial and industrial site for west Joplin. He also believes the potential for ARPA funding for future broadband services and to fund housing redevelopment will be significant to the city’s future. The county will help financially with that project, Edwards said.
While residents want the city to find the money to fund the higher pay scales for public safety, ARPA cannot be used for that because they are one-time grants and will not provide annual allocations to cover those costs, Edwards said.
Haase said the city also will have an opportunity to obtain further funding when the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act funding becomes available.
